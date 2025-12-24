Titans rookie cornerback Marcus Harris to miss final 2 games with knee injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Marcus Harris will miss the final two games of the season with…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Marcus Harris will miss the final two games of the season with the knee injury that knocked him out of their last game, interim coach Mike McCoy said Wednesday.

Harris was injured early in the second quarter of the Titans’ 26-9 win over Kansas City while tackling Isiah Pacheco at the end of a 5-yard run.

“It’s tough because he’s worked so hard and what he’s done for this football team,” McCoy said. “But it’s just the way he’s worked, the way he has played, he’s gotten better every week. … He’s got a really bright future.”

This is the latest injury in the secondary for Tennessee (3-12), which traded away two cornerbacks earlier this season. The Titans put three safeties on injured reserve last week, and veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has been on IR since Oct. 23.

Harris was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 183 overall) out of California. He started five of his 14 games played with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

The Titans wrap up their home schedule on Sunday by hosting the New Orleans Saints (5-10).

