The Dolphins’ defense has looked like an entirely different unit during its four-game win streak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — By linebacker Jordyn Brooks’ estimation, the Miami Dolphins’ defensive improvement was only a matter of time.

That unit had a terrible start to the season, giving up 32.3 points and 145 yards rushing per game entering Week 4. There were several reasons for that: Miami was playing with a couple of rookie defensive tackles and several late offseason additions who were still adjusting to a new system.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel stressed the need for patience as that unit worked on building cohesion, and the result has been evident over the past several weeks.

Since Week 10, the Dolphins’ defense has looked like an entirely different group and has powered Miami (6-7) to a four-game winning streak that has helped keep its playoff hopes alive. In Sunday’s 34-10 win over the New York Jets, the Dolphins gave up just 65 yards rushing, had a season-high six sacks, three takeaways and allowed just one third-down conversion in 12 attempts.

“Belief,” said Brooks, who leads the NFL with 142 tackles. “You can say we practice harder, but we always practice hard. We practiced hard when we were losing. I think the guys work hard, so I don’t think any of it is the work, the main focus is belief. Me, myself, it’s something that I pride myself on. It’s belief.”

The Dolphins have allowed just 13.3 points per game during their four-game winning streak, which is the first time in the last 15 seasons that Miami has not surrendered more than 17 points in four straight games. They also have 10 takeaways and a plus-7 turnover margin since Week 10, the best mark in the NFL during that span.

“I think that ratio is so defined by team effort, strain — the simplest things, but the hardest things,” McDaniel said. “And it’s really a collective effort … I think our play style is leading to the takeaway margin, and we’ll need to continue that to hope to have the same success.”

That has carried the Dolphins even when their passing game has faltered over the past few weeks. After scoring touchdowns on the first three drives Sunday, the Dolphins punted on six of their next seven possessions, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for under 200 yards for the second straight week.

“I’m not surprised with how we’re gelling,” said linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who had an interception on Sunday. “Going to dinner together, carpooling to the team hotel, eating lunch in the cafeteria together. It’s just that camaraderie that makes championship teams. If we continue to do what we’re doing, positive stuff will come to us.”

McDaniel pointed to those player-led team bonding methods as things that have translated to the recent results on the field, especially after bad plays.

“The emotional regulation of the unit,” McDaniel said, “and the ability to handle all the ebbs and flows that come in a football game, I think that’s where you see all the investment from the defensive players really show its face.”

What’s working

There has been a dramatic improvement in Miami’s offensive line play over the course of this season, especially in run blocking. That has contributed to the success in the Dolphins’ run-first approach. The Dolphins rushed for 239 yards against the Jets, marking the most since the team ran for 350 yards against Denver on Sept. 24, 2023.

What needs help

Special teams. The Dolphins allowed Jets receiver Isaiah Williams to return a punt 78 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Sunday’s game was the second straight week that Miami’s special teams unit gave up a pivotal play — they also allowed the Saints to recover an onside kick in Week 13, which nearly allowed New Orleans to come back and win.

Stock up

RB Jaylen Wright. After De’Von Achane left with a rib injury in the second quarter on Sunday, Wright stepped in and finished with a career-high 107 yards on 24 carries and his first NFL touchdown.

Stock down

TE Darren Waller. After recording 10 catches for 117 yards and four touchdowns in his first three games of the season, Waller has been limited to three catches for 60 yards and no scores over the past two games.

Injuries

Achane’s rib injury likely won’t cause him to miss time, McDaniel said Monday. Achane was available to return to Sunday’s game in an emergency but was held out as a precaution. McDaniel said the running back will receive treatment this week.

Key number

192.3 — Miami’s rushing average over the past four games, which is the most in the league since Week 10.

Next steps

The Dolphins travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

