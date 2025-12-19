Saints Northern Irish kicker Charlie Smyth inked to 3-year contract

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints kicker Charlie Smyth, a former Gaelic football player from Northern Ireland who made his NFL…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints kicker Charlie Smyth, a former Gaelic football player from Northern Ireland who made his NFL regular-season debut last month, now has a three-year contract with New Orleans, according to Smyth’s agent, Paul Sheehy.

Sheehy announced the contract in a social media post on Friday but did not discuss financial terms.

Smyth, 24, has made four of his five field-goal attempts. His longest so far was from 56 yards and he hit a game-winner from 47 yards in the final seconds of last week’s 20-17 victory over Carolina.

His only miss miss was a 48-yarder in rainy conditions at Tampa Bay.

The contract was somewhat of a formality because the Saints had elevated Smyth three times from the practice squad before each of their past three games. The NFL currently limits practice squad elevations to three per season.

Smyth, who was training to be a primary school teacher, came to the NFL through the International Player Pathway. Unlike many other NFL kickers from abroad, and with a background in other kicking sports, Smyth never played American college football.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.