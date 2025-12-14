Rams WR Davante Adams might not be ready for Seahawks showdown after reinjuring hamstring vs Lions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Davante Adams could miss the Rams’ short-week showdown with Seattle after reinjuring his right…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Davante Adams could miss the Rams’ short-week showdown with Seattle after reinjuring his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ 41-34 victory over Detroit on Sunday.

Adams got hurt while running a long route downfield in double coverage with 12:36 to play. The NFL’s leader in touchdown receptions fell and landed facedown on the SoFi Stadium turf, staying down for a long moment before walking slowly to the Rams’ locker room.

Coach Sean McVay said Adams will be evaluated in the next few days before the Rams (11-3) travel to Seattle on Thursday night to face the Seahawks (11-3) in a game for control of the NFC West and the No. 1 playoff seed. The team gave no prognoses about the seriousness of Adams’ injury or the potential length of his recovery.

“(Adams) was optimistic, talking to him,” McVay said. “He knows his body really well. … We’ll see what that means. I can’t imagine that’s good for Thursday with just the short amount of time, but I certainly wouldn’t rule him out quite yet. But it didn’t look good.”

The 32-year-old Adams has been excellent during his first season with the NFC-leading Rams, who formally clinched their third straight playoff berth by beating the Lions. Adams had four catches for 71 yards against Detroit, giving him 56 receptions for 718 yards and a league-best 14 TDs this year.

But Adams has been slowed by hamstring problems twice during the season, and he was listed as questionable for this game after missing practice for much of the week.

“A huge part of our offense, a guy that’s put it in the end zone a bunch for us this year,” Stafford said. “That’ll be a tough one. I don’t know the extent of it. Didn’t look like it was a good one. Feel so tough for him. He’s been a warrior for us all year, really.”

The Rams would be short of proven options at receiver behind Puka Nacua if Adams is out for an extended time. Nacua has 102 catches for 1,367 yards in just 13 games after going off for nine receptions and 181 yards against the Lions.

Tutu Atwell returned to the Rams’ lineup for the first time since mid-October against the Lions, making one impressive catch on just two targets. Youngsters Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield have all failed to make a significant impact as a target for Stafford despite getting more playing time than Atwell.

The Rams’ solution could be even more reliance on the three-tight-end sets that McVay has used prolifically this season. Colby Parkinson made two TD catches against Detroit, giving him six in his last six games, while Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson also get extensive playing time.

“I’ve got a lot of faith and trust in the other guys that we have in the locker room, and our coaching staff to put us in a great position to let our play do the talking and just go play,” Stafford said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.