Raiders QB Geno Smith leaves game in fourth quarter with an ankle injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Geno Smith left the Raiders’ loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Geno Smith left the Raiders’ loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter Sunday after throwing his second interception.

Trailing 27-10, the Raiders were driving in Giants territory when Smith threw a pass to Tyler Lockett, but was intercepted by safety Dane Belton.

The Raiders lost 34-10 and fell to 2-14 with their 10th consecutive defeat. With the worst record in the NFL and one week remaining, Las Vegas is now in position to land the No. 1 draft pick in 2026.

In pursuit of Belton, Smith was inadvertently undercut by teammate Atonio Mafi, who started at left guard in place of Dylan Parham. Smith was helped from the field and went straight to the locker room.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Smith sustained a high ankle sprain on the play and would be checked out Monday morning.

“I don’t know what that means, but that’s pretty hard to bounce back from, so that might knock him out next week,” Carroll said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Smith, who was 20 of 28 for 176 yards with one touchdown and a 69.9 rating, was sacked three times and hurried nine times. Smith has thrown a league-high 17 interceptions this season.

Las Vegas has already shut down defensive end Maxx Crosby, tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn, and considering this is the second time Smith has left a game this month, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 35-year-old done for the season.

The Raiders also lost defensive lineman Adam Butler to a biceps injury during the game, another injury Carroll said he’ll know more about Monday.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.