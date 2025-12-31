Packers claim Trevon Diggs one day after Cowboys waived the veteran cornerback

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Trevon Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, a day after the…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Trevon Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, a day after the Dallas Cowboys waived the 2021 All-Pro cornerback.

This move enables Green Bay to boost its injury-riddled secondary by taking a chance on a two-time Pro Bowl selection seeking a career reset.

Diggs had an NFL-leading 11 interceptions and earned All-Pro honors with Dallas in 2021. He earned a second Pro Bowl selection the following year.

But his production dipped from there as he dealt with two major knee surgeries.

Diggs played six games this season before sustaining a concussion in an accident at home on Oct. 16. Diggs didn’t explain the cause of the injury to reporters until two months later, when he said he got hit in the head by a mounting pole while trying to install a TV.

Even after Diggs returned from concussion protocol, he remained off the field and ended up missing eight games. The Cowboys attributed his delayed return to issues regarding his knees.

After Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a season-ending foot injury, Diggs returned to action and played against the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders.

Green Bay needed a boost at cornerback after placing Kamal Hadden (ankle) and Nate Hobbs (knee) on injured reserve this week. Both players were knocked out of the Packers’ 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

The Packers did sign cornerbacks Shemar Bartholomew and Jaylin Simpson from their practice squad to their active roster on Tuesday.

Heading to Green Bay reunites Diggs with injured Packers defensive end Micah Parsons, who was acquired from Dallas just before the start of the season. Parsons and Diggs are good friends who exchanged jerseys after the Packers’ 40-all tie with the Cowboys earlier this season.

Green Bay (9-6-1) carries a three-game skid into its regular-season finale Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers have clinched a playoff berth as the NFC’s No. 7 seed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.