Out of AFC West race, playoff-bound Chargers to decide how much to play Herbert against Broncos

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have little to play for in Week 18, which raises the…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have little to play for in Week 18, which raises the question of whether quarterback Justin Herbert should take the field in the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos and their league-leading pass rush.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said after a 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday he hadn’t thought about it yet. Herbert talked as if he expects to play. But if the Chargers (11-5) are going to have any meaningful chance to win in the wild-card round and be a real threat in the playoffs, they need Herbert at full strength, which might require holding him out of the game.

Everything that transpired against the Texans and their elite defensive line indicated the best way to ensure the Chargers QB is ready for the postseason would be to sit him.

Herbert was sacked five times and hit eight times as the offensive line showed its one week revival in Dallas was indeed more the result of the Cowboys defense.

Herbert was under siege, as he could be in Denver. The Broncos are averaging four sacks per game, with outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combining for 20 1/2 sacks this season. And with the top seed in the AFC, a first-round bye and home-field advantage all at stake, that defense will have plenty of incentive to go all-out.

Already playing with a surgically repaired non-throwing hand, Herbert went to the sideline with that left hand and arm dangling after being sacked on the first drive of the game against the Texans.

Fortunately for the Chargers, he was able to keep playing without issue, showcasing Herbert’s immense importance in trying to rally the Chargers out of an early 14-0 deficit.

“I mean, every week he does things that are reserved for only the best in the game — heroic,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just the kind of competitor he is, and so many feed off of him, we all feed off him. I kind of ran out of superlatives, really.”

Herbert is what makes the Chargers go. He is the main reason they are back in the playoffs in spite of constant uncertainty at the offensive tackle spots caused by injuries to starters Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Herbert’s ability to keep making plays with his arm and legs despite being one of the most hit quarterbacks in the NFL has Los Angeles with consecutive 11-win seasons for just the third time in franchise history.

Herbert has been the on-field avatar of Harbaugh’s competitive philosophy, “attacking everything with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind,” as Harbaugh described it at his introductory news conference in February 2024.

“Every game is the most important,” Herbert said when asked about the significance of facing the Broncos. “You dive into it and you give it your all each week. I’ve got no doubt that this team will do that again next week.”

That mindset is what might lead to Herbert playing in Denver, with the intention of trying to establish some momentum.

What’s working

Herbert was 21 of 32 for 236 yards, one touchdown and an interception, while also leading the team with 37 yards rushing.

What needs help

The typically sturdy Chargers secondary had major issues on its first two drives, which ended up costing the team the game. CB Donte Jackson tried to pass off Jayden Higgins, but there was no safety help, resulting in a 75-yard touchdown pass. Jaylin Noel followed that up with a 43-yard scoring catch coming across the field against S Elijah Molden.

Stock up

WR Quentin Johnston kick-started the Chargers offense with a 60-yard catch and finished with five receptions for 98 yards. If the growth he has shown in the first two seasons of the Harbaugh era continues, Johnston can cement himself as the dominant passing game option outside the numbers Herbert has needed.

Stock down

TE Oronde Gadsden II had two crucial drops, with one of them ending up being picked off by the Texans at the goal line late in the second quarter. The rookie did respond in the second half, finishing with three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries

The Chargers seemingly got through the game without further issue, but the absences of LT Jamaree Salyer (hamstring), return specialist Derius Davis (ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder) and rookie S R.J. Mickens (shoulder) all loomed large in the defeat.

Key number

68 — K Cameron Dicker had made all 68 field-goal attempts inside of 40 yards before missing a 32-yarder wide right late in the first half. Dicker also missed an extra point.

Next steps

The Chargers face the Broncos next week. Los Angeles is 5-0 against the AFC West this season, including a 23-20 win over Denver on Sept. 21.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.