No playoffs again for the Arizona Cardinals. Now the focus turns to Kyler Murray’s future

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals were eliminated from the playoff race for a fourth straight season after losing their fourth straight game on Sunday. That means the focus has turned to the future.

Which brings us to the case of quarterback Kyler Murray and his injured foot.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has been the team’s franchise quarterback since 2019, and remains under contract on a $230.5 million, five-year deal that could run through 2028. The 28-year-old has missed the past seven games due to a lingering foot injury but is now eligible to come off injured reserve.

Third-year coach Jonathan Gannon said that’s not happening this week. It’s fair to wonder if Murray returns at all in 2025.

“He’s working every day, but I know he wants to be out there,” Gannon said. “It’s just unfortunate right now.”

It’s hard to know what to make of Murray’s injury, which was initially diagnosed as a mid-foot sprain. The early expectation was that the quarterback would miss a few weeks, but now he’ll be out at least two months.

Complicating matters, the Cardinals’ passing offense has actually improved under veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, raising the question of whether Murray should start when healthy.

Brissett has piled up the passing statistics since becoming the starter in Week 6, providing more than 300 yards per game through the air. Murray was averaging less than 200 yards passing before he got hurt against the Titans on Oct. 5.

Both quarterbacks have struggled to win games.

Brissett fell to 1-6 as the team’s starter after Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Bucs, which followed a familiar theme. The Cardinals were competitive and had opportunities to seize control of the scoreboard, only to fall short in the game’s most crucial moments.

Murray had a 2-3 record as the team’s starter through the first five games, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cardinals (3-9) have lost nine out of 10 since starting the year with a 2-0 record.

“We know how to compete — we don’t know how to win,” Gannon said. “And that’s on me. That’s completely on me. So we’ll keep forging ahead.”

What’s working

Brissett threw for 301 yards against the Bucs, moving the ball efficiently in the middle of the field. Tight end Trey McBride had another productive day, catching eight passes for 82 yards. Second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returned to action with six catches for 69 yards.

What needs help

The Cardinals can’t figure out a way to win close games. They’re 0-7 in contests decided by four points of less.

“I don’t know the reasons now, but I know there’s a reason we’re going through this,” Gannon said. “If you’re in this league, or in competitive situations, you’re going to go through adversity. We’re in it.”

Stock up

Josh Sweat. The edge rusher had two more sacks against the Bucs, bringing his season total to 11. There have been plenty of disappointing performances for the Cardinals this season, but he’s not one of them, providing exactly what the franchise hoped when it signed him to a $76.4 million, four-year deal during the offseason.

Stock down

Drew Petzing. The Cardinals’ offensive coordinator has taken some heat this season for his group’s erratic performances, particularly in the fourth quarter. Arizona had a chance for a game-tying field goal or game-winning touchdown against the Bucs on Sunday, but the final drive ended without a first down.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said postgame that his defense had a good idea what the Cardinals were going to run on the crucial fourth down: “We kind of knew what the route was; they did a hell of a job jumping the route knowing it was going to come up short.”

Injuries

CB Max Melton (heel), RB Emari Demercado (ankle), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and DL Walter Nolen III (knee) were all inactive against the Bucs, but could return next weekend. … RB Trey Benson (knee) could also return after missing much of the season. … Harrison (heel) is day-to-day.

Key number

1 — The Cardinals have made the playoffs just once over the past 10 seasons, back in 2021.

Next steps

The Cardinals host the Rams on Sunday.

