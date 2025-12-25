NFL Inactive Report

The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — DALLAS: LB Demarvion Overshown, WR Ryan Flournoy, CB…

DALLAS COWBOYS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — DALLAS: LB Demarvion Overshown, WR Ryan Flournoy, CB Caelen Carson, RB Jaydon Blue, DT Jay Toia, DT Perrion Winfrey. WASHINGTON: QB Jayden Daniels, QB Marcus Mariota, QB Sam Hartman (emergency 3rd QB), LB Nick Bellore, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LT Laremy Tunsil, DT Daron Payne.

DETROIT LIONS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DETROIT: OL Trystan Colon, OL Taylor Decker, DL Tyler Lacy, WR Dominic Lovett, S Avonte Maddox, OL Michael Niese, DL Mekhi Wingo. MINNESOTA: QB J.J. McCarthy, QB Brett Rypien (Emergency 3rd QB), RB Jordan Mason, LB Austin Keys, T Brian O’Neill, TE T.J. Hockenson.

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — DENVER: WR Pat Bryant, TE Nate Adkins, OLB Que Robinson, LB Dre Greenlaw, T Geron Christian, DL Jordan Jackson, DE Sai’vion Jones. KANSAS CITY: RB Dameon Pierce, CB Melvin Smith, DE Ethan Downs, DE Tyreke Smith, OL C.J. Hanson, OL Jaylon Moore, DT Derek Nnadi.

