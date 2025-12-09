Jalen Hurts’ turnovers doom Eagles in 3rd straight loss, raising championship concerns in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had five turnovers that doomed the Eagles against the Chargers —- as many turnovers as…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had five turnovers that doomed the Eagles against the Chargers —- as many turnovers as losses for the Super Bowl champs this season — that raised the panic level in Philly to, break glass and insert the backup QB levels.

The more the Eagles flounder offensively, the more questions are raised about Hurts and why he’s been largely ineffective this season only months after he earned Super Bowl MVP honors. While embattled offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has absorbed his share of criticism for the anemic point totals, the blame finger has suddenly shifted to Hurts and his inability to lead the offense to any kind of explosive output.

Consider, the Eagles have failed to score more than 21 points in five straight games, their longest stretch since 2005.

Hurts has to take the hit on this one.

“We’ve got to go out there and put it together,” Hurts said. “The we, I look at it as it’s ‘I’ and it starts with me. It starts with me and how I play, how I lead. That’s my ability to go out there and figure it out.”

The Eagles (8-5) are fortunate the rest of the NFC East is in such dire straits that even three straight losses haven’t toppled them from first place.

Hurts may have topped the short list of worst starts of his career in the 22-19 overtime loss at Los Angeles. Hurts threw four interceptions and lost a fumble — improbably, he had one of each on the same play — and his last pick was the fatal one.

Hurts threw deep to Jahan Dotson in double-coverage only to have safety Tony Jefferson keep his feet in bounds and make the interception at the 1-yard line on the game-ending play.

“I didn’t play well enough,” Hurts said. “Too many turnovers. Lots of opportunities, especially when we get on the other side of the 50 and I wasn’t able to get us in the box.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni stuck by Patullo and gave him public votes of confidence even as outside pressure mounted to make a change. As much as Philly sports fans love a backup QB — often with good reason, such as Nick Foles and his Super Bowl win — it seems improbable Sirianni would bench Hurts for Tanner McKee.

Hurts has thrown five interceptions in the last two games after he threw just one in the first 11 games. He has only three touchdown passes (none against the Chargers) in the last three games after throwing as many as seven combined in consecutive October games against the Giants and Vikings.

The Eagles will only go as far as Hurts will take them and as much as the Super Bowl win means to the franchise, the team is on the brink of their second collapse in three seasons. The Eagles started 10-1 in 2023 before they lost three straight and five of six overall down the stretch and were bounced in their lone playoff game. Sirianni and Hurts have talked about lessons learned — everything from tamping down hubris at the fast start to staying together and focused on small details — and vowed they would not be repeated.

The Eagles still have a division title, a possible home playoff game and, yes, even a shot at the Super Bowl ahead.

Is Hurts the right QB to lead them to another title?

What’s working

Defense. The Eagles sacked Justin Herbert seven times, and five players were credited with at least a half-sack. Jalyx Hunt (2 1/2), Byron Young (1 1/2), Jordan Davis (1 1/2) and Nakobe Dean (1) all had career-bests in single-game sacks. Zack Baun had eight tackles, Adoree’ Jackson added an interception, and Dean added a forced fumble after Hurts’ second interception.

What needs help

Hurts was the main problem, but his receivers did him no favors. A.J. Brown did have six catches for 100 yards, but he had a pair of crucial drops that included one late in the end zone that forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal.

Stock up

Saquon Barkley. Barkley broke through for only his second 100-yard rushing game of the season and finished with 20 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown. Barkley gave the Eagles their first lead with a 52-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter that made it 16-13. He had rushed for a combined 78 yards in the Eagles’ losses to the Cowboys and Bears and topped 100 yards for the first time since he had 150 yards against the New York Giants on Oct. 26.

Stock down

Jake Elliott could have helped the Eagles avoid OT had he made a field goal right before halftime. He instead hooked a 48-yarder wide left — and has now missed five field goals and an extra point in his last seven games. Elliott did hit four other field goals against the Chargers.

Injuries

LG Landon Dickerson left with a calf injury in the third quarter.

Key numbers

Oh, and when does Lane Johnson return to the lineup? The standout right tackle hasn’t played since he left a Week 11 win against Detroit with a foot injury. Without Johnson to anchor the line, the Eagles are traditionally in trouble. The Eagles are 0-3 this season and 15-27 when he misses games.

What’s next

A home game Sunday against the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders seemingly could be the cure for whatever ails the Eagles. The Eagles are a whopping 11 1/2-point favorite, per BetMGM Sportsbook. The Eagles are a mess, and nothing is guaranteed — not even a win against the lowly Raiders.

