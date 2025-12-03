Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14

By Week 14, the fantasy football playoff push becomes a weekly stress test. Lineups tighten, injuries pile up and matchups…

By Week 14, the fantasy football playoff push becomes a weekly stress test. Lineups tighten, injuries pile up and matchups take on outsized importance. These are the plays and fades that can tilt your roster toward the postseason this week.

Quarterbacks

Start: Jared Goff, Lions vs Cowboys

Goff draws the single best quarterback matchup of Week 14. Dallas has struggled all season to contain rhythm passers who work the intermediate areas of the field, and Detroit’s offense thrives there. Even if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) can’t suit up, Goff should have clean throwing windows to Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and rookie Isaac Teslaa, throughout the game. Add in red zone stability and Detroit’s willingness to lean on Goff in high-tempo scripts, and he carries legitimate QB1 upside in Week 14.

Other locks:

— Caleb Williams vs Packers

— C.J. Stroud vs Chiefs

— Lamar Jackson vs Steelers

Avoid: Kirk Cousins, Falcons vs Seahawks

Cousins has the playmakers to deliver in the right spot, but this matchup isn’t one of them. Seattle’s defense has tightened considerably against traditional pocket passers, squeezing the intermediate windows Cousins depends on to stay in rhythm. Their revamped secondary forces quarterbacks to hold the ball longer than they want, and that’s when Cousins’ efficiency drops off sharply. With Seattle capable of generating pressure without blitzing, Atlanta may struggle to keep Cousins clean long enough for deeper routes to develop. In a matchup that compresses his strengths and amplifies his weaknesses, Cousins is a shaky Week 14 play and best avoided if you have alternatives.

Running backs

Start: Kyle Monangai, Bears vs Packers

Monangai has taken over as Chicago’s most reliable early down option, and Week 14 gives him one of the cleanest matchups on the schedule. Green Bay has struggled all season with physical, downhill runners who create yards after contact and Monangai thrives exactly in that role. With the Bears leaning run-heavy to support Caleb Williams and maintain offensive rhythm, Monangai projects for both stable volume and premium goal-line equity, even with D’Andre Swift working in. He enters Week 14 as a strong RB2 with real touchdown upside.

Other locks:

— Bijan Robinson vs Seahawks

— Kyren Williams vs Cardinals

— Woody Marks at Chiefs

Avoid: Bam Knight, Cardinals vs Rams

Knight has held onto the starting job in Arizona, but this is one of the harshest matchups he’ll face all season. The Rams’ front has been excellent at shutting down early down runners, consistently winning at the point of attack and allowing almost nothing after contact. Knight’s fantasy value relies heavily on volume and short-area efficiency, neither of which project well in a game where Arizona may struggle to sustain drives.

Without meaningful passing-game usage to buoy his floor, Knight becomes a touchdown-dependent dart throw. There’s also the very real possibility that fellow RB Trey Benson gets activated ahead of the Week 14 matchup. Knight is an avoid in Week 14.

Wide receivers

Start: Nico Collins, Texans vs Chiefs

Collins remains Houston’s most reliable perimeter option, and the Chiefs have had issues containing physical receivers who can win through contact. With C.J. Stroud pushing the ball into intermediate windows and Houston likely needing to match Kansas City drive-for-drive, Collins’ combination of volume and matchup gives him WR2 with WR1 upside this week, even in a tough matchup.

Other locks:

— Jameson Williams vs Cowboys

— Christian Watson vs Bears

— Puka Nacua vs Cardinals

Avoid: Josh Downs, Colts vs Jaguars

Downs remains a tempting PPR option, thanks to his ample target share, but this matchup caps his value sharply. Jacksonville has defended the slot well all season, squeezing throwing windows in the short middle and forcing targets outside. With Indianapolis spreading the ball unpredictably and Downs rarely used in scoring situations, his floor becomes extremely fragile. Bench him in Week 14.

Tight ends

Start: Darren Waller, Dolphins vs Jets

Waller has stepped into a featured receiving role in Miami’s offense since returning from a five-week absence, and Week 14 sets up perfectly for him. The Jets have been stout on the perimeter but softer against athletic tight ends who can attack the seams and stress linebackers in space. That’s where Waller does his best work. With defenses selling out to contain Miami’s speed on the outside, Waller consistently finds single coverage and high-efficiency targets underneath and up the hash marks. In a matchup that funnels volume directly toward his skill set, he carries strong TE1 upside in Week 14.

Other locks:

— Jake Ferguson vs Lions

— Dalton Schultz vs Chiefs

— Zach Ertz vs Vikings

Avoid: Dallas Goedert, Eagles vs Chargers

Goedert’s talent is unquestioned, but Philadelphia’s passing attack has become increasingly perimeter-focused. The Chargers frequently erase tight end production by crowding the intermediate windows, and with Goedert’s weekly usage already inconsistent, this matchup amplifies the volatility. If you have another option, you should use it.

