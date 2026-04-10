Eagles land WR Dontayvion Wicks from Green Bay for 2 draft picks, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers for two draft…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers for two draft picks, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been announced.

The Packers will receive a fifth-round pick in this month’s NFL draft and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Wicks turns 25 in June and spent the last three seasons with the Packers after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

He has 108 catches for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns in 46 career games.

The Eagles will enter the draft with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as their top receivers, and Wicks is expected to be in the mix for the No. 3 spot with Hollywood Brown, Johnny Wilson and Darius Cooper.

The trade could make Brown more expendable. The Eagles have listened to offers for the three-time Pro Bowler. Brown had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns last season while repeatedly expressing frustration over his role in the offense.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

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