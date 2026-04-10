Falcons exercise All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson’s 5th-year option for the 2027 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday they have exercised running back Bijan Robinson’s fifth-year option…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday they have exercised running back Bijan Robinson’s fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

Robinson, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2023, was a 2025 first-team Associated Press All-Pro selection. He also was a Pro Bowl selection for the second consecutive season.

In 2025, Robinson’s third season, the running back became the third player in Falcons history to surpass 2,000 scrimmage yards. He led the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards. He rushed for 1,478 yards with seven touchdowns and set career highs with 79 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

In three seasons, Robinson has played in 51 games, including 50 starts, and has rushed for 3,910 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has 198 receptions for 1,738 yards and nine scores.

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