Falcons’ Morris still seeking ways to ‘mimic’ the Rams’ winning formula entering Monday night game

ATLANTA (AP) — Raheem Morris is trying to coach the Atlanta Falcons to play like the Los Angeles Rams.

The records show Morris has found the Rams’ success is difficult to duplicate.

Coach Sean McVay’s Rams (11-4) will try to improve their playoff position when they face the Falcons (6-9) on Monday night. Los Angeles is tied with San Francisco for second place in the tough NFC West while Atlanta playoff drought has been extended to eight seasons.

Morris was the Rams’ defensive coordinator under McVay from 2021-23. Morris has five assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who also served on McVay’s staff.

“We definitely mimic and mock a lot of things that they do and want to continue to do that,” Morris said of the Rams.

The Falcons’ lost season could endanger the coaching future of Morris, who is 14-18 in his two years.

Back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay and Arizona show players haven’t quit on Morris. A win over the Rams could make a stronger case for Morris to be given a third season in Atlanta.

The Rams are trying to rebound from a 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles leads the NFL in scoring and total offense. Matthew Stafford tops the league in touchdown passes (40), yards passing (4,179) and passer rating (112.1). Puka Nacua’s 114 receptions are the most in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have won three of five games with Kirk Cousins at quarterback since losing Michael Penix Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Bijan Robinson leads the league in scrimmage yards.

Morris acknowledged there is “definitely a balance” in choosing when to try to follow the Rams’ model.

“You steal what you steal from the Rams and you move on and you form your own identity and you form your own stuff within your own building,” Morris said. “But it takes time to do those things with everybody.”

Draft incentive

The Rams have more on the line than just improving their playoff position. They also can improve their 2026 first-round NFL draft pick by beating the Falcons.

The Falcons traded their 2026 first-rounder to the Rams in this year’s draft in order to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 overall. Entering this week’s games, that trade gives the Rams the No. 11 overall pick. The Rams could move into the top 10 by beating the Falcons.

The Falcons drafted Pearce after taking another edge rusher, Jalon Walker, at No. 15 overall. Pearce and Walker lead NFL rookies in sacks with 8 1/2 and 5 1/2, respectively. The Falcons rank second in the league with 50 sacks after ranking next to last last season with 31.

The Falcons also acquired a third-round pick used for safety Xavier Watts in last year’s trade with the Rams. Watts has three interceptions to tie for the lead among NFL rookies. Morris says the Falcons are still happy with the trade.

“So, us getting X (Watts) in the third and James Pearce joining for a first-round pick, sign me up,” Morris said.

McVay said this week the possible impact on the 2026 first-round pick “doesn’t have any effect on our approach to this game.”

Puka producing

The Rams have mostly run their passing offense through one receiver under McVay. Nacua is taking that emphasis to levels not seen since Cooper Kupp’s triple crown season in 2021.

Nacua is averaging 8.14 receptions on 10.36 targets per game. He has 28 catches for 573 yards and four touchdowns the last three contests.

Nacua’s big plays have increased since Davante Adams aggravated a hamstring injury against Detroit on Dec. 14.

“Certain games present more opportunities than others,” Stafford said. “We had a lot of plays and a lot of snaps the last couple of games, which just by sheer volume you’re going to have more attempts at it. We were able to connect on some of those and make some big plays, but same stuff he’s always done.”

Penix update

Morris said Penix is rehabbing at the team’s practice facility following surgery to repair a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

When asked if he has a timeline on Penix’s recovery schedule, Morris said: “Nothing I really want to share, to be honest. … I would say as far as we know, we’re on schedule, as far as everything that’s going on right now.”

Cool opportunity

Robinson said preparing for the Rams feels different “just because the familiarity with everybody over there.”

“It’s a cool opportunity,” Robinson said. “We’re playing arguably the best team in football. For our guys to go shoot their shot and cut it loose on Monday night against a great opponent, I think is a cool challenge.”

Holiday commute

The Rams left their facility in the San Fernando Valley to practice at SoFi Stadium this week because of heavy rain and gusty winds throughout Southern California. On Wednesday, that had them traveling on the 405 freeway past Los Angeles International Airport, one of the more notorious stretches of holiday traffic in town.

“It was not too bad on the way down here, though,” Stafford said. “The bus got here in about 45, 50 minutes, so we’ll take it.”

AP freelance writer Dan Greenspan contributed to this report.

