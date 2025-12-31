Falcons’ Dorlus avoids knee injury, will miss season finale because of injured hamstring

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus avoided a serious injury after leaving Monday’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams.…

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus avoided a serious injury after leaving Monday’s 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The second-year defensive tackle left in the third quarter with what was thought to be a knee injury. Coach Raheem Morris expressed concern after the game, saying that “it didn’t look great” and that he “felt for the young man.”

The coach said on Wednesday it was a hamstring injury and not a torn ligament in the knee.

“We dodged a big-time bullet,” Morris said. “We feel pretty good about the injury. He’s going to miss a couple weeks, obviously he’ll miss this game, but we do know we feel really good about what happened as opposed to what everybody thought.”

Morris was optimistic about the defensive tackle’s prognosis. He said he’s uncertain if surgery will be required.

“From what I know, nothing’s torn. I shouldn’t say that. All I know is it’s not a ligament,” he said. “He’s out this game. He’s got an injury that’s going to require a couple weeks, but it looks good, really good.”

The Falcons wrap up the season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

