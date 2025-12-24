Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is unlikely to return from ankle injury against the high-scoring Rams

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is expected to miss a second consecutive game with an…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is expected to miss a second consecutive game with an ankle sprain, leaving undrafted rookie Cobee Bryant and backup C.J. Henderson in key roles for Monday night’s game against the high-scoring Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Hughes is unlikely to return this week. “We probably won’t see him this week, for sure,” Morris said.

Bryant and Henderson were forced into important roles for the Falcons (6-9) in last week’s 26-19 win at Arizona. Henderson, who was signed from the practice squad the day before the game, clinched the win with a late interception.

Henderson was needed because A.J. Terrell left the game with a sore shoulder. Morris said Terrell, who returned to the game, will “be fine” to start against the Rams.

Even with a healthy Terrell, Hughes’ expected absence means the Falcons’ depth at cornerback will be tested this week. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, an MVP contender, has thrown 40 touchdown passes with only five interceptions. Receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have a combined 174 catches, including 22 for touchdowns.

The Rams (11-4) lead the NFL in total yards and scoring and rank second in passing.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Phillips, who has seven career starts, spent 10 weeks on IR with a triceps injury and illness. He participated in Wednesday’s practice.

