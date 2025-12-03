Broncos’ new addition: What Elijah Moore brings to the team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have added Elijah Moore to their practice squad following the veteran wide receiver’s…

“Obviously, he’s been a really good player at places that he’s been, so it adds some depth for this run we’re about to go on,” quarterback Bo Nix said Wednesday.

The Bills released Moore last week after signing 12th-year receiver Brandin Cooks. Moore had nine catches for 112 yards in nine games for the Bills after signing a one-year, $5 million free agent deal.

“We had some exposure to him, some experience with some guys on our staff,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “You’re always paying attention to that wire and if someone comes across it that you feel like either can help now or maybe in the future. I think it was more of us looking at a talented player.”

Payton has steadfastly insisted he likes his group of wideouts and Denver made no move at the trade deadline to augment their receiving corps. What the Broncos (10-2) have been willing to do, however, is sign veterans to their practice squad such as tight end Marcedes Lewis and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey last month.

Moore could be elevated on game days over the final five weeks of the season. The Broncos, who visit the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, are vying to end Kansas City’s nine-year reign atop the AFC West and are chasing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff field. They’re a-half game behind New England (11-2).

Moore also has played for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, who drafted him in the second round in 2021 out of Ole Miss. He had a 61-catch season last year in Cleveland and has nine career touchdowns.

