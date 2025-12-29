Bijan Robinson has longest rush TD in Falcons history, has team’s most scrimmage yards in a season

ATLANTA (AP) — Bijan Robinson had a Falcons-record 93-yard rushing touchdown Monday night, one of two ways he entered their…

Robinson took off for a 93-yard rushing touchdown with 1:23 remaining in the second quarter against the Rams. The running back took the ball coast-to-coast directly after Xavier Watts picked off Matthew Stafford at Atlanta’s 7-yard line. It was Stafford’s second pick of the night.

Warrick Dunn was the previous record holder with a 90-yard rushing touchdown against the Giants in October 2006.

The score was the longest of Robinson’s professional career. The third-year running back rushed for an 81-yard touchdown in Atlanta’s upset of Buffalo in October.

Not long into the second half, Robinson added another record by breaking the franchise’s record for yards from scrimmage in a single season. He entered with 2,026, 150 behind William Andrews’ longstanding record of 2,176 yards, which was set in 1983.

Robinson had rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries midway through the third quarter. He also caught three passes for 15 yards and a score.

The two-time Pro Bowler leads the league with 135.1 yards from scrimmage per game this season. Christian McCaffrey temporarily passed Robinson in total yards on Sunday (2,069) after rushing for 140 yards and catching three passes for 41 yards in the 49ers’ 42-38 win against the Bears.

