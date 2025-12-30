Bijan Robinson, Falcons finishing strong with 3rd straight win after elimination from playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Maybe the Atlanta Falcons just need to have more games in prime time. The Falcons improved to…

The Falcons improved to 4-1 in prime-time games this season Monday night, upsetting the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams 27-24 on Zane Gonzalez’s 51-yard field goal with 21 seconds left.

It was their second Monday night victory at home, the first coming against the Buffalo Bills in October.

Bijan Robinson put on another stellar performance, setting the franchise record for yards from scrimmage in a season after his 229 total yards pushed his season total to 2,255. He had an electrifying 93-yard touchdown run in the first half that was also a team record.

The win was the Falcons’ third straight since being eliminated from playoff contention and improved their record to 7-9.

“For us, we made it known, as soon as we got that elimination, that we’re going to finish this season off the right way, finish it off strong, so we can bleed into the next season because we’re all men,” Robinson said. ”We’re all men that love this game so much.”

What’s working

The Falcons are finally making plays down the stretch to win one-score games, a trait that was missing midseason when they dropped the final three games of a five-game losing streak all by one score. The Falcons have now won three straight close games. After the Rams tied the game with 2:46 to play, quarterback Kirk Cousins directed the Falcons into field-goal range for the winning score. He hit Kyle Pitts for an 11-yard gain, then Robinson rushed three times for 19 yards to get the Falcons within range for Gonzalez to win it.

“I think the world of this football team,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “I think these guys are built for this. I told you earlier, I know we joke about it a lot, but I tell you, we have to find ways to win and they just found ways to win and they’re doing that now. When you’re talking about finding ways to win, you’re talking about people making plays, you’re talking about people doing exceptional jobs at a very high level and that’s what we are seeing.”

What needs help

Special teams continue to be an issue in Atlanta. On Monday, it was a blocked field-goal attempt that brought the Rams back into the game late in the third quarter. The Falcons led 24-10 and lined up for a 37-yard field-goal attempt when Jared Verse broke through the line, blocked the kick, grabbed the loose ball and sprinted 76 yards for a touchdown to pull Los Angeles within 24-17. That was the Falcons’ sixth failed field-goal attempt of the season, which is tied for fourth most in the league. The Falcons also allowed a 38-yard kickoff return to Jordan Whittington and now are last in the NFL in kickoff coverage, allowing 30.4 yards per return.

Stock up

How much higher can Robinson’s stock climb? Robinson’s 195 rushing yards were a career high. It was the fifth game this season Robinson has totaled at least 175 yards from scrimmage. No other player in the NFL has more than two this season. And as impressive as his 93-yard touchdown was, the three runs to get the Falcons in field-goal range in the final two minutes were just as vital to the victory.

Stock down

Cousins has been unable to develop a connection with No. 1 receiver Drake London, who finished with one catch for 4 yards. When Cousins replaced an injured Michael Penix Jr. against the Panthers on Nov. 16, London had 113 yards after three quarters. In the fourth quarter and overtime with Cousins, London made just one more catch for 6 yards. In the two full games he’s played with Cousins since, he has just four catches for 31 yards after averaging 86.4 yards per game with Penix at QB.

Injuries

DL Brandon Dorlus (left knee) left the game on a cart in the third quarter. Morris said after the game “it didn’t look good.” … CB Mike Hughes missed his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain.

Key number

5 — Interceptions by Falcons safety Xavier Watts, the most by a Falcons rookie since Deion Sanders had five in 1989.

Next steps

The Falcons will close the 2025 season at home against the Saints (6-10).

