The Cardinals are losing games and losing the discipline they had built under Jonathan Gannon

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals were not the NFL’s most talented team during the second year of coach Jonathan Gannon’s tenure, but they were among the most disciplined, committing the league’s second-fewest penalties in 2024.

Their mantra was simple: Be accountable. Don’t beat yourself.

Arizona finished with an 8-9 record and it felt like things were moving in the right direction. So when the Cardinals got an influx of talent during the offseason, the idea was that better players — combined with the team’s established culture of discipline — would lead the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Obviously, things haven’t gone according to plan.

In a second straight embarrassing loss to an NFC West rival, the Cardinals fell to the 49ers 41-22 on Sunday and committed a franchise-high 17 penalties, breaking a team record that was set in 1936. No other NFL team has been flagged that many times this season.

There were illegal shifts, holding calls, false starts and even a flag for unnecessary roughness for hitting the Niners’ long snapper in the head.

It was a stunning lack of discipline for a team that prides itself on accountability. These days, the Cardinals (3-7) aren’t just losing games — they’re losing their identity.

A defiant Gannon said Monday that they will get it back quickly.

His job security might depend on it.

“Not a controllable for me,” Gannon said. “I didn’t hire myself, I’m not going to fire myself. Seriously, I know it comes up. That’s the business we’re in. If you don’t want to be in that business — we laugh, we joke, ‘Go work somewhere else.’ I’m going to control the controllables for myself.

“I come to work, do the best job I can and try to get our team in position to win a game.”

What’s working

Jacoby Brissett completed an NFL-record 47 passes on Sunday in 57 attempts. He finished with 452 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sure, those numbers were inflated because the 49ers were nursing a big lead for much of the game, but Brissett is doing a lot of things right. He started his fifth game in a row on Sunday in place of Kyler Murray, who is dealing with a foot injury.

Brissett has thrown for 1,570 yards, 10 TDs and three interceptions over five starts, but the Cardinals are 1-4 in those games.

The veteran said Sunday he would have rather thrown for 3 yards in a win than have 452 in a loss. He added that the team is simply making too many mistakes.

“It’s like a stain,” Brissett said. “You try putting baking soda on it, you try putting club soda on it, you try washing it — you have to figure something out. It’s the mindset of not quitting on the process and not quitting on the idea that we can clean it up.”

What needs help

The Cardinals have allowed more than 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2002.

Their defense — which was supposed to be a strength — appears to be regressing. Arizona’s offense and special teams haven’t helped the cause with some ill-timed mistakes, but Gannon said the defense has to figure out a way to stay strong in those moments.

“We’re losing the ball,” Gannon said. “We’re giving short fields up. We get people behind the sticks and we don’t win third down. We get in the red zone (and) we don’t make them kick field goals. That’s a recipe to give up a lot of points.”

Stock up

Michael Wilson was the team’s top receiver vs. the 49ers since Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) was out. The third-year player responded with the best game of his career, catching 15 passes for 185 yards.

Stock down

Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers has been a mainstay for nearly a decade, spanning three coaching staffs. His units usually perform admirably, but Sunday wasn’t their best day.

San Francisco’s Skyy Moore took the opening kickoff 98 yards to the 1-yard line, helping give the 49ers a 7-0 lead 16 seconds into the game. The Cardinals also gave up a 42-yard kick return.

Injuries

Murray has to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve. CB Garrett Williams (shin), RB Emari Demercado (ankle) and OL Kelvin Beachum (groin) were hurt Sunday and didn’t return.

Key number

3-13 — The Cardinals’ record vs. NFC West rivals in Gannon’s 2 1/2 seasons.

Next steps

The Cardinals host the Jaguars on Sunday.

