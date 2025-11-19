Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins out for season with back injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will miss the remainder of the regular season, coach Mike…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will miss the remainder of the regular season, coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday.

Hankins has not played this season because of a back issue that has been causing him issues since training camp. He has been on the reserve/non-football injury list. Macdonald is hopeful that Hankins’ injury will not be career ending.

“The back is tricky,” Macdonald said. “If it’s not working, it’s not a fun situation to be in, so we wish him the best.”

The 33-year-old lineman, who was a second-round pick by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2013 draft, signed with the Seahawks in March 2024.

Last season, Hankins appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks. He had 30 total tackles with five tackles for loss, two QB hits and a sack.

