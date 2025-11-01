QB Kyler Murray won’t start, could play as Cardinals take 5-game skid into Dallas

Arizona (2-5) at Dallas (3-4-1) Monday, 8:25 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC. BetMGM line: Cowboys by 2 1/2. Against the spread: Cardinals…

Arizona (2-5) at Dallas (3-4-1)

Monday, 8:25 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC.

BetMGM line: Cowboys by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 4-3; Cowboys 4-4.

Series record: Cowboys lead 56-35-1.

Last meeting: Cardinals beat Cowboys 28-16 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 24, 2023.

Last week: Cardinals were off after losing to Packers 27-23 on Oct. 19; Cowboys lost to Broncos 44-24.

Cardinals offense: overall (22), rush (20), pass (23), scoring (T19).

Cardinals defense: overall (19), rush (12), pass (25), scoring (T13).

Cowboys offense: overall (2), rush (13), pass (1), scoring (2).

Cowboys defense: overall (31), rush (29), pass (31), scoring (31).

Turnover differential: Cardinals minus-1, Cowboys minus-1.

Cardinals player to watch

QB Kyler Murray won’t start but could be active and play after missing two games with a foot injury. Backup Jacoby Brissett threw for 320 yards and 279 yards to boost a passing offense that ranked 30th in the NFL in yards passing in the first five games with Murray, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick. Coach Jonathan Gannon said the two days before the game will determine Murray’s availability.

Cowboys player to watch

TE Jake Ferguson was shut out against Denver to end a four-game streak with at least one touchdown catch. A week before that, he was catching passes at a rate not seen for a tight end in the Super Bowl era. QB Dak Prescott surely will be thinking about the goose egg from Ferguson’s previous outing as he tries to get his safety valve going again.

Key matchup

Cardinals DL Calais Campbell and company vs. the Dallas offensive line. Campbell is expected to make his 250th start, and the 39-year-old is still productive in his 18th season. Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler — has three sacks and 19 tackles. The pressure rate against Prescott is up the past couple of weeks following a three-week stretch in which is blockers generally kept him free of duress. The Cowboys could have their projected starting five up front intact for the first time since Week 2.

Key injuries

Cardinals: CB Elijah Jones (ankle), RB Emari Demercado (ankle) and S Kitan Crawford (hamstring) hope to return along with Murray. … Rookie DL Walter Nolen III (calf) has had his practice window opened after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list and could make his NFL debut.

Cowboys: Center Cooper Beebe appears set to return after missing six games with a foot injury. At one point during his absence, Dallas was missing four starters on the offensive line. Beebe’s return will have that group intact for the first time since he went out. … Depth at safety is getting a serious test, and two could be missing in starter Donovan Wilson and undrafted rookie backup Alijah Clark. Juanyeh Thomas could return after missing two games dealing with migraines.

Series notes

The Cardinals are going for their fourth straight win in the series and eighth in the past nine meetings. … Arizona is one of two teams without a loss at AT&T Stadium while playing at least three games there. The Cardinals are 3-0. Green Bay is 3-0-1. The Cardinals are also 3-0 all time at the Cowboys on Monday night.

Stats and stuff

The Cardinals have lost five consecutive games by a combined 13 points. The first three losses all came on last-second field goals. … Arizona is playing its 32nd Monday night game since 1970. Dallas will be making its 88th appearance, second in the NFL behind Miami’s 90. … Murray is 9-0 at AT&T Stadium going back to his sophomore year at Allen High School, including 8-0 as a starter. … Jonathan Gannon’s first win as an NFL head coach came against the Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2023 season. That team started 1-8. … WR Zay Jones has 146 yards receiving on seven catches over the past two games. … All seven of Arizona’s games this season have been decided by a TD or less. … TE Trey McBride has had at least five receptions in nine straight games. That’s the longest such streak in the NFL among tight ends. … LB Mack Wilson Sr. has a team-high 53 tackles. … The Cardinals have 17 players on injured lists, including IR, PUP and NFI. That’s the second-most in the NFL behind the Lions (19). … The Cowboys are one of three teams in NFL history to score at least 40 points in the first three home games. The others are the 1973 Cowboys and 2000 St. Louis Rams. Dallas has scored points in 20 consecutive quarters, the longest active streak in the NFL. … Prescott is 5-1 on Monday night, and his 121.5 passer rating is second to Lamar Jackson among QBs with at least 100 attempts on Monday night. … Prescott is tied with Tony Romo for the club record with 40 games of at least three touchdown passes. His four-game run with at least three TD passes and no interceptions ended with zero scores and two picks against the Broncos. … RB Javonte Williams’ nine scrimmage touchdowns (eight rushing) are tied with Herschel Walker for the club’s most through a player’s first eight games with the team. … DE Jadeveon Clowney has three sacks and an interception return for a touchdown in five games against the Cardinals. He had his first sack for Dallas two weeks ago.

Fantasy tip

In two AT&T Stadium wins over the Cowboys, Murray has four touchdown passes and a rushing score while throwing for 451 yards and rushing for 118.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.