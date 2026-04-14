NFL hires Brian Flinn as senior vice president of global flag football

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Flinn has been named the NFL’s senior vice president of global flag football. Flinn will…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Flinn has been named the NFL’s senior vice president of global flag football.

Flinn will lead the NFL’s global flag football strategy and execution in this new senior role, driving international expansion, strengthening partnerships and overseeing the growth and development of the game from youth participation through the professional level.

“Flag football is experiencing extraordinary growth across the globe, from youth participation to elite international competition,” said Troy Vincent Sr., the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations. “This is a pivotal moment for the game. Brian’s vision, leadership, and proven ability to build and scale sports properties position him to accelerate our momentum, expand our reach, and elevate flag football on the global stage.”

Flinn, who has more than 30 years of leadership experience across sports, entertainment and media, most recently served as chief operating officer of the Pro Padel League. Previously, he was partner and COO of Isos Capital Management, chief marketing and communications officer at WWE, and held senior leadership roles at the NBA and the New York Knicks.

“It is an honor to join the NFL at such a transformative time for flag football,” Flinn said. “The sport has a unique ability to engage new audiences, create global pathways, and inspire the next generation of athletes. I am looking forward to working with the league’s leadership and partners around the world to continue to fuel the game’s rapid growth and build a sustainable, impactful future for flag football.”

The NFL recently announced it’s partnering with TMRW Sports to develop and operate a professional flag football league for women and men.

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