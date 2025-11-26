Jets’ Justin Fields was surprised by benching but still believes he’s a starting quarterback in NFL

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields was caught off guard when he was sent to the bench last week…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields was caught off guard when he was sent to the bench last week — for perhaps the rest of this season and maybe his tenure with the New York Jets.

The embattled quarterback said he “of course” believes he’ll be a starter again in the NFL, though, either here or elsewhere.

“I just know who I am as a person, as a football player, as a hard worker,” Fields said Wednesday while speaking to reporters for the first time since he was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. “I know I have the mindset and the skill to attain that. I just feel like I need to do it on a more consistent basis. That’s just what it is. I’m in this position now and all I can do is just keep on working, keep on getting better and focus on it.

“It’s just life, you know? It’s the ups and downs of life.”

His subpar play was a major reason the passing offense ranked last in the NFL in yards per game for much of the season. After Fields went 15 of 26 for 116 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Patriots on Nov. 13, coach Aaron Glenn decided last week he was going to make a change at quarterback.

“Nah, I did not anticipate it, whatsoever,” Fields said.

For the season, Fields has passed for 1,259 yards — an average of just 140 yards per game — with seven touchdowns and one interception. Glenn said he needed to do what was best for the team by moving forward with Taylor.

“You know, you can call it what you want, but A.G. thought it was justified and he makes the decisions around here,” Fields said. “So, like I said, all I can do is focus on myself, focus on my team and get better each and every day.”

But he acknowledged it took some time for it to sink in that he was no longer the Jets’ starting quarterback.

“Of course, the first day it happens, it’s tough,” Fields said. “Probably took me a day and a half to fully accept my role. And then last Friday, I found myself in, like, kind of a ‘damn!’ moment to where it was like, yeah, it’s actually real.

“But you kind of just have to look at life from a positive perspective.”

Fields, who spent three seasons in Chicago before playing last year in Pittsburgh, signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in March that included $30 million in guaranteed money. He’s due to make $20 million next season, including $10 million guaranteed, and his salary cap charge will be $23 million.

The Jets, who are 2-9 and currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in next April’s draft, almost certainly will look to select a quarterback who could be the future of the franchise. They could also bring in a proven veteran through free agency. Either way, Fields’ status with New York is uncertain.

“I forgot what verse it was in the Bible, but we have too many troubles for tomorrow, so there’s no point in me worrying about tomorrow, nevertheless next year,” he said when asked if he’d want to remain with the Jets if he’s not a starter. “That’s a question for that day.”

Fields’ ability to make plays with his legs has always been an asset. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher behind Breece Hall with 383 yards and leads the Jets with four touchdown runs.

Fields said conversations have “popped up” that he could be used in some designed packages to utilize his athleticism, something the Steelers did with him last season. But the 26-year-old quarterback seemed hesitant about that possibility in New York, especially since he said his health isn’t totally where he’d like it to be.

“I have mixed feelings about it because I pride myself on being a team player, on being able to do anything I can to help the team,” he said. “But I also had soft tissue injuries, the most I’ve had in my career, last year.”

Fields insisted he’s happy and feels blessed and even “grateful” to be with the Jets, even through the ups and downs. He added that “of course” he would like his next chance to start to come with his current team.

“I’m not going to let past moments, let past things that happened, I’m not going to have that mindset to be like, ‘No, I don’t want to play here,’” Fields said. “I think that’s the wrong mindset to have. I think the mindset is, every time you step on the field is an opportunity. And it’s an opportunity that not many people get.

“So, of course, any time I can step on the field and play, play for my teammates and try to help win is an opportunity.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.