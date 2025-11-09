Jacoby Brissett’s run of success as Cardinals’ starting QB ends in thrashing by Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Six days ago, Jacoby Brissett looked like the veteran quarterback who could keep the Arizona Cardinals afloat…

After five straight losses by a combined 13 points, the Cardinals snapped their skid last Monday night, beating Dallas 27-17 behind an impressive performance from Brissett, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Brissett couldn’t repeat that performance on Sunday at Seattle.

The Seahawks’ defense was missing starters Jarran Reed, Ernest Jones III and Josh Jobe because of injuries, but it still neutralized Brissett and the Cardinals in a 44-22 victory for Seattle that wasn’t as close as the score suggested. Arizona trailed 38-7 at halftime and fell to 3-6 on the season.

The well-traveled Brissett completed 22 of 44 passes for 258 yards and lost two fumbles in the first half — both of which were returned for touchdowns by DeMarcus Lawrence.

“I got to find ways to get better in those situations and make better decisions,” said Brissett, who was sacked five times and absorbed a season-high 10 hits.

In three starts for Arizona before Sunday, the 32-year-old Brissett had thrown for 860 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception.

That efficiency vanished against the Seahawks’ pass rush.

“It’s a known pass versus a very good front,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said. “We got to protect better and get it out of (Brissett’s) hand more.”

At 6-foot-4, Brissett offers a stark contrast to the elusive, 5-10 Murray.

“We knew he wasn’t going to get out of the pocket that much, so we could pin our ears back,” Lawrence said.

Brissett, who fell to 1-3 as a starter this season, threw touchdown passes to Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. in the second half with the game out of reach.

Arizona’s goals for the 2025 season may be out of reach now, too.

