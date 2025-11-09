How Paul Tagliabue’s playbook built the NFL we know today

Charlie, is it a correct statement in making what he did, expanding the league with the teams, and he also went through the Modell situation, moving Cleveland to Baltimore and all. But, as I mentioned on air, was also a little surprising how quickly he got a team back to Cleveland. But, overall expanding the league, is it a correct statement to say he had just a lot to do with it, didn’t he?

Where did they expand to? Charlotte and Jacksonville. OK, you know, you think about that. Those weren’t cities that people were thinking about. The other thing he did, and I’m glad you brought up the Baltimore thing, is, we had stadium free agency, franchise free agency.

In other words, what’s Houston do? They go to Jacksonville, and then they go back to Houston say, ‘Well, if we, if you don’t improve the Astrodome, we’re going to Jacksonville.’ They approve the Astrodome. What’s he do? He then goes to Nashville a couple years later, and the Houston people say to ‘heck with you,’ and Houston lost football.

But he got, he got football back into Houston. OK, with an expansion team. So, but what he did was he started — I don’t remember the exact term for it. I’m guessing g3 but that might be wrong on that. But it was a stadium funding plan where teams, OK, could stay in their own market and get funding from the league, which they would repay back with revenue from the stadium. Like the club seat revenue, OK.

So, that stopped all the moving of the franchises. So all of a sudden now you have franchise stability, which was huge. And you look at all the new stadiums that came up, and he had a tremendous part to do with that, with coming up with this idea of the league fund — having a pool where teams could borrow from and then pay it back.

The other thing he did is the Rooney Rule, where you had to interview minority candidates. And you saw the number of minority head coaches rise. So, there’s so many different things that he did that — he handled the problems of the time excellently, just as (Roger) Goodell is handling the problems that he has, which aren’t necessarily inherited, but there’s different problems in different eras. So you have different accomplishments that occur.