Houston Texans’ sister company purchases women’s volleyball team

HOUSTON (AP) — The sister company of the Houston Texans has bought a professional women’s volleyball team.

Lone Star Sports & Entertainment has acquired the Houston team, which debuted last season in League One Volleyball.

Along with Houston, the indoor league known as LOVB features teams in Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Madison, Wisconsin; Salt Lake City; and Omaha, Nebraska, with Los Angeles to join in 2027. The second season will begin in January and the Houston team will have 10 home matches at two locations in the city suburbs.

“We are always looking at creative ways to establish a better ecosystem around the Texans and LOVB is another example of that,” Texans owner Cal McNair said. “This continues to grow our fanbase, makes sports more accessible and is an investment in the Houston community. It aligns with everything we are doing to provide a world-class experience for our fans and champion a competitive advantage for female athletes.”

The Houston team is led by two-time Olympic medalist and 2025 LOVB Pro Opposite Hitter of the Year Jordan Thompson, two-time Olympic medalist Micha Hancock, and NCAA champion and tournament MVP Jess Mruzik. They finished second in the league with a 10-6 record in the league’s first season.

The McNair’s investment in women’s volleyball comes after they’ve put significant resources into promoting girls flag football in the state.

“The more we learned about LOVB throughout this process, the more it felt like a natural fit for us to invest and be a part of what they’re building,” vice president of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair said. “It has always been a priority for us to elevate sports opportunities in Houston, especially for women and youth, and this falls right in line with that initiative. Similar to our investment in flag football, we believe this will make a major impact on the community and grow our fan base in H-Town, where volleyball is booming in popularity.”

