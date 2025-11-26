Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 13

By Week 13, the fantasy football playoff push becomes a weekly stress test. Lineups tighten, injuries pile up and matchups…

By Week 13, the fantasy football playoff push becomes a weekly stress test. Lineups tighten, injuries pile up and matchups take on outsized importance. These are the plays and fades that can tilt your roster toward the postseason this week.

Quarterbacks

Start: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs Titans

Lawrence steps into one of the cleanest quarterback matchups of the week. Tennessee has been vulnerable to competent pocket passers, allowing multiple passing touchdowns in three of its past four games and struggling to defend layered route concepts — the exact areas Jacksonville leans on when Lawrence is in rhythm. With the Titans generating one of the league’s lowest pressure rates, Lawrence should see the clean pockets he needs to push the ball downfield and sustain drives. In a matchup where Jacksonville’s offense should control tempo, Lawrence carries strong QB1 upside in Week 13.

Other locks:

— Caleb Williams vs Eagles

— Patrick Mahomes vs Cowboys

— Lamar Jackson vs Bengals

Avoid: Jared Goff, Lions vs Packers

Goff has been lackluster as of late, but that’s because he can lean so heavily on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Why take the risk when you have one of the best RB tandems in the league? Against Green Bay’s stout run-blocking scheme, Goff has only mild upside. Find another route.

Running backs

Start: Devin Neal, Saints vs Dolphins

Neal has taken control of the early down and goal-line work in New Orleans, and the Dolphins present one of the softest run matchups on the schedule. Miami has been repeatedly hurt on the ground, struggling with gap integrity and giving up consistent chunk plays. Neal’s versatile style pairs perfectly with how teams beat the Dolphins, and with the Saints leaning on the run to settle their offense, Neal enters Week 13 as a flex/RB2 with legitimate touchdown upside.

Other locks:

— James Cook vs Steelers

— Jaylen Warren vs Bills

— Kyren Williams vs Panthers

Avoid: Devin Singletary, Giants vs Patriots

Singletary is a name fantasy managers will think about flexing, but this matchup is a dead end. With Tyrone Tracy siphoning off passing game and red zone work, Singletary’s path to a usable fantasy line all but disappears against the Patriots stifling run defense. Sit him in Week 13.

Wide receivers

Start: Chimere Dike, Titans vs Jaguars

Dike’s role continues to expand in Tennessee’s passing game, and Week 13 offers real flex appeal. Jacksonville has struggled all season with secondary receivers, giving up steady production on slants, digs, and timing routes — exactly the areas where Dike has been earning his snaps. With Calvin Ridley out and Tennessee needing someone to fill the volume void, Dike has a solid WR3/flex floor with upside in a matchup that suits his skill set.

Other locks:

— Nico Collins vs Colts

— CeeDee Lamb vs Chiefs

— Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Packers

Avoid: Josh Downs, Colts vs Texans

Downs is a tempting PPR play, but this matchup reduces the appeal. Houston has quietly become one of the league’s stingiest defenses against slot receivers, tightening coverage inside and limiting underneath separation. With Indianapolis spreading targets unpredictably and Downs rarely involved in scoring situations, his floor plummets. Bench him in Week 13.

Tight ends

Start: Dalton Schultz, Texans vs Colts

Schultz had a down Week 12, but that was against Buffalo’s top-ranked tight end defense. He’ll have a much easier go of it against the top 10 tight end matchup Colts, as one of Houston’s primary pass catchers. He’s had at least eight targets and 50 yards in his previous three matchups before Week 12.

Other locks:

— Hunter Henry vs Giants

— Brock Bowers vs Chargers

— Juwan Johnson vs Dolphins

Avoid: Dallas Goedert, Eagles vs Bears

Chicago isn’t particularly tough against tight ends, but Goedert has struggled fantasy-wise since his Week 9 bye. The Eagles are leaning on their perimeter receivers, and they’re just inconsistent as a passing team overall. If you have other options, you should use them.

