Carson Beck’s QB career in college wasn’t perfect. He says that can help in adjustment to NFL

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — One big reason Arizona Cardinals first-year head coach Mike LaFleur liked quarterback Carson Beck during the…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — One big reason Arizona Cardinals first-year head coach Mike LaFleur liked quarterback Carson Beck during the NFL draft process was that the quarterback had been though a healthy dose of adversity during a six-year college career.

His new team can definitely relate.

Beck has a chance to be the Cardinals’ new starting quarterback after the Kyler Murray era ended with a thud last season. The 24-year-old was selected in the third round of last month’s draft, giving LaFleur a prospect who has plenty of college experience.

Beck was introduced at the team’s practice facility on Thursday and agreed that his not-so-great experiences — including three years as a backup and a major elbow injury — could be asset in his NFL career if used properly.

“I think going through things and facing adversity helps you — if you respond to it the correct way,” Beck said. “Just going through stuff doesn’t give me a leg up on anyone if I don’t use that or respond to it the correct way.

“Yes, I’ve faced a lot of adversity in my career. It’s never been perfect. There’s been ups, there’s been downs, there’s been really good moments and really low moments. All that has accumulated and created who I am today as a quarterback.”

Beck joins an Arizona quarterback room that is a little crowded, but also low on high-ceiling options.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett started the final 12 games of last season after Murray’s foot injury, piling up big numbers but finishing with an 1-11 record. The 33-year-old has made 65 starts in 10 seasons in the league.

The team’s other experienced quarterback is Gardner Minshew. He’ll be 30 years old later this month and has bounced between five NFL teams in seven seasons.

The two have a combined 37-75 record as a starting quarterback.

Those resumes seem to leave an opening for Beck, who is about as experienced as a college quarterback can be. He made 43 starts with Georgia and Miami, leading the Bulldogs to an SEC championship in 2024 and the Hurricanes to a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff last season.

Even so, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said he didn’t want to put too much pressure on Beck too soon.

“We just want to get him in the building here, show him where the cafeteria is, where the locker room is and get him fitted for his gear,” Ossenfort said in April. “We’re excited to add him. There will be great competition in that room and we’ll see how it shakes out.”

Beck agreed that his main job in the coming weeks wasn’t to worry about his role. Instead, he wants to learn the playbook, adjust to professional football and soak up any “breadcrumbs” of knowledge that come his way.

“Everybody wants to play football, especially at the position of quarterback,” Beck said. “You want to be the guy out there. It’s such an interesting position. That’s why I think it’s the best position on Earth — there’s only one guy out there.”

Beck is roughly 18 months removed from major elbow surgery after an injury he suffered in December 2024. That meant he couldn’t practice much between his transition from Georgia to Miami, making him focus on the mental aspect of football and learning the Hurricanes’ playbook.

He said that should serve him well as he prepares to join the Cardinals.

“You come in, you put your hard hat on and you go to work,” Beck said.

Beck is the Cardinals’ highest selection at quarterback in the draft since Murray was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, bringing huge expectations after winning the Heisman Trophy during his final college season at Oklahoma. Murray was the AP’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, but struggled with injuries and could never win consistently.

He had a 38-48-1 record as the starter over seven seasons, leading the team to the playoffs once in 2021. Now he’s with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cardinals finished 3-14 last season which resulted in the firing of third-year coach Jonathan Gannon.

LaFleur — who is the brother of Packers coach Matt LaFleur — was hired after three seasons leading the Los Angeles Rams offense. Now he’s got an intriguing prospect to work with.

Beck plans to do his part.

“My arm is as strong as it’s ever been,” Beck said. “I feel like I’ve been throwing the ball really well. Obviously, finally having an offseason to train and work and lock in … making sure the mechanics are 100% exactly where I want them to be. I think that will really help.”

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