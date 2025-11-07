Colts put defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve, ‘no timetable’ for return

BERLIN (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have placed three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve — meaning…

BERLIN (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have placed three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve — meaning he’ll miss at least four games — because of a neck injury, coach Shane Steichen said Friday.

Buckner, who did not travel with the team for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, was hurt in last week’s 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He’s as tough as they get. Anytime a guy like that goes down, obviously it hurts our football team,” Steichen said. “He’s one of our leaders, one of our best players on defense, been a staple for us. No timetable on the return.”

The 10-year veteran, who spent time on injured reserve last season with an ankle injury, has made 26 solo tackles and four sacks though nine games this season.

“Buck is obviously one of the best in the league at his position and one of our leaders on this defense, but it’s the next man up mentality,” safety Camryn Bynum said. “It’s a tough loss for us but we know that we have the guys in the room to fill in.”

The Colts arrived Friday and held a walkthrough — starting near dusk — at the training ground of Bundesliga soccer club Hertha Berlin, near the Olympiastadion.

For the Colts, it’s their second game in Germany in the past two years. They beat the New England Patriots 10-6 in Frankfurt in 2023. Jonathan Taylor had the game’s only touchdown, and Gardner Minshew was under center.

Jones eyes German rebound

Germany isn’t new to Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, even if the experience last year wasn’t great. In what turned out to be his final game with the New York Giants, Jones threw two interceptions in a 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich in Week 10.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 by the Giants, was then benched when the team returned home — and subsequently released.

“A lot has happened since I was last in Germany, for sure,” Jones said. “I’ve been very fortunate since then.”

Jones, who signed a one-year deal with the Colts in the offseason, leads the NFL in passing yards. He’s thrown 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Jones threw three picks and fumbled twice against the Steelers.

Sauce Gardner’s impact

Colts players described trying to decipher if the trade that landed Sauce Gardner was real. Indianapolis acquired the two-time All-Pro cornerback in a deal with the New York Jets at the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor doubled-checked the news, “making sure it’s a real account.”

“When you can add a player of that caliber, no matter the side of the ball — offense or defense — it’s special,” he said.

Bynum had asked himself, “Is this real?”

“He’s gelled so far really well with the rest of the DBs,” he said.

Bynum eyes Berlin celebration

Bynum is well-known for his celebrations after turnovers. After an interception against the Broncos earlier this season, he joined Colts mascot Blue for some belly shaking in the end zone.

Bynum wore a Hertha scarf while he talked to the media.

“They just taught me a few celebrations upstairs in the room, some of the things that the soccer team — football team — has been doing here, so we’ve got a few cooked up,” he said. “I’m still doing my research because I want to find the perfect one for Berlin.”

Homecoming for German tight end

Maximilian Mang won’t be playing Sunday, but the practice squad tight end is still excited to be here. The Syracuse alum grew up in the area.

“It feels awesome just coming back home, and especially to this stadium,” he said. “It’s special to me. I’ve been coming to Hertha games ever since I was 6.”

He warned friends, though: “You’ve got to find your own tickets.”

Injuries

Defensive ends Samson Ebukam (knee) and Tyquan Lewis (groin) have been ruled out for Sunday. … WR Anthony Gould (knee) hasn’t practiced this week and is questionable.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.