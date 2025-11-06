New Colts CB Sauce Gardner is happy to be in Indy and set to play against the Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sauce Gardner enjoyed playing for the New York Jets. He seems equally content in his new home,…

He seems equally content in his new home, Indianapolis.

Two days after a blockbuster trade that sent the two-time All-Pro cornerback from the franchise that drafted him to the AFC South-leading Colts, Gardner spoke publicly about the deal for the first time on Thursday. He has also cleared the concussion protocol, paving the way for him to make his Indy debut Sunday in Berlin against Atlanta.

Gardner was as surprised as anyone about his move from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its best.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t even have time to process it all the way,” he said. “I just knew like I was coming into a great situation. The first thing I’m thinking is I’m back with my boy (Colts receiver) Alec (Pierce). They’re winning right now, so, like, what can I add. But at the same time, I didn’t have no time (to think about it). That’s just part of the business.”

The flurry of activity by the Jets caught many off-guard. Along with Gardner, the struggling franchise sent defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. Williams’ brother, Quincy, an All-Pro defensive tackle in 2023 who was the subject of trade rumors before Tuesday’s deadline, also said Wednesday he had lost his starting job with New York.

Meanwhile, Jets running back Breece Hall denied reports that he requested a trade, and Gardner made it clear he did not talk to New York’s decision-makers about being traded before the deal was made.

Still, he had nothing bad to say about the Jets, who gave him a four-year, $120 million contract extension in July.

“I enjoyed my time in New York,” he said. “I just want to give a shout-out to the guys that were there that drafted me, and the guys that was there, obviously, when I got my extension and everything like that, and my teammates who I went through so much with.”

The Colts gave up receiver Adonai Mitchell and two first-round draft picks to get one of the league’s premier cover cornerbacks. Gardner was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with New York, and though he hasn’t played as well last season or this year, a fresh start with a different defense could help him return to his All-Pro form.

It hasn’t taken Gardner long to make an impression on his new teammates and coaches.

“He’s already one of the guys. You would have thought he’s been here for a year,” defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said. “The way he communicates in walk-throughs and the way guys talk to him on the field, it’s like he’s already fitting in and assimilating.”

Gardner couldn’t be happier to be in Indy, either.

He went from the Jets (1-7), a contender for next year’s No. 1 draft pick, to the Colts (7-2), who appear poised to snap a four-year playoff drought. Gardner has yet to play in the postseason.

The Colts hope Gardner, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2022 draft, will solidify their most glaring weakness — a pass defense ranked in the bottom quarter of the league.

Indy expected better results when general manager Chris Ballard invested heavily in two free agents, Pro Bowl cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum. But injuries have decimated the Colts’ secondary.

Indy lost two promising rookies with season-ending injuries in training camp, and cornerback Jaylon Jones landed on injured reserve one game into the season. Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II also missed time with an Achilles tendon injury, though he has returned, and two-time league interceptions champ Xavien Howard’s attempted comeback ended with his retirement after just four games. Ward is on injured reserve recovering from a concussion.

When Ward returns, the Colts’ top three cornerbacks would all have Pro Bowl resumes.

“It’s a great group of guys already here, and that’s what makes it even more special,” Gardner said. “Dominant offense, dominant defense. I’m just grateful to be a part of something special that they were already building here. I look to just add a lot on and off the field here.”

