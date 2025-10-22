Chargers’ offensive star power will be tested by Vikings’ exotic defenses on Thursday night

Minnesota Vikings (3-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-3) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video BetMGM NFL Odds: Chargers by 3…

Minnesota Vikings (3-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-3)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chargers by 3

Against the spread: Vikings 3-3; Chargers 2-4-1

Series record: Vikings lead 8-7.

Last meeting: Chargers beat Vikings 28-24 in Minneapolis on Sept. 24, 2023.

Last week: Vikings lost to Eagles 28-22; Chargers lost to Colts 38-24.

Vikings offense: overall (20), rush (20), pass (17), scoring (15).

Vikings defense: overall (9), rush (18), pass (7), scoring (T-10).

Chargers offense: overall (4), rush (16), pass (3), scoring (20).

Chargers defense: overall (13), rush (19), pass (8), scoring (18).

Turnover differential: Vikings minus-4; Chargers minus-3.

Vikings player to watch

OLB Dallas Turner. The second-year player, who was drafted with the 17th pick in the first round in 2024, has been thrust into a bigger-than-expected role this season with a lingering neck injury sidelining 2024 Pro Bowl pick Andrew Van Ginkel. After his tough matchup last week against the Eagles across from six-time Pro Bowl selection Lane Johnson, the Vikings could use a bigger impact from Turner against a Chargers offensive line that has struggled with injuries this season. Turner has just 1 1/2 sacks in six games.

Chargers player to watch

WR Keenan Allen needs eight receptions to become the franchise career leader and move past longtime teammate TE Antonio Gates, who holds the record with 955 grabs. Based on his history with Minnesota, there is a good chance he will get the mark this week as Allen has eight receptions or more in five of his previous six games versus Minnesota. He had season highs with 11 catches for 119 yards with a touchdown against Indianapolis.

Key matchup

Chargers’ third-down offense vs. Vikings’ defense. It’s strength against strength, as Los Angeles is moving the chains at a 46% clip to rank fourth in the NFL, while Minnesota is allowing conversions on 30.1% of opportunities as coordinator Brian Flores’ group is the second-best in football. Given the uncertainty with the Chargers up front, it will be crucial to stay out of obvious passing third downs in which Flores can utilize exotic pressures and blitzes to overwhelm the line. QB Justin Herbert is completing 57.8% of his third-down throws for 355 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions with five sacks.

Key injuries

Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) will miss his fifth straight game, with Carson Wentz again starting in his place. RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) has returned to practice, with a chance to play on Thursday after missing the last four games. C Ryan Kelly (concussion) will miss his third straight game. Van Ginkel, who has been practicing on a limited basis, has missed the last three games.

Chargers: Head coach Jim Harbaugh said it will come down to game day to see if LT Joe Alt (ankle) and RT Trey Pipkins III (knee) would be available. OLB Khalil Mack (elbow) should see more snaps in his second game back after playing mostly in clear pass rush situations against the Colts. DB Elijah Molden (thumb) is making progress, but seems likely to be held out another week.

Series notes

The Vikings have won both matchups in Los Angeles since the Chargers moved there from San Diego in 2017. … The Chargers broke a three-game losing streak in the series when Herbert engineered a fourth-quarter comeback in 2023.

Stats and stuff

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has 529 career receptions, the second-most in NFL history through a player’s first six seasons. With 36 more over the next 11 games, Jefferson would pass Jarvis Landry for the all-time lead. … Vikings WR Jordan Addison had a career-high nine catches last week for 128 yards. He hit the 2,000 career receiving yards in his 35th game, tied for the fifth-fastest player in Vikings history to get there behind Jefferson (24), Randy Moss (26), Stefon Diggs (30) and Paul Flatley (34). … Vikings RB Jordan Mason has a career-high four rushing touchdowns in his first season with the team. … The Vikings have multiple sacks in 10 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the fourth-longest in team history. … Myles Price had a season-long 38-yard kickoff return last week against the Eagles. … Will Reichard made a career-most five field goals in as many attempts for the Vikings last week, including a 59-yard try to improve to 13 of 14 on the season. … The Chargers have a league-leading five players with at least 20 receptions. … Herbert threw for a career-high 420 yards in the loss to the Colts. His previous high was 405 yards against the Vikings in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. … Oronde Gadsden II had 164 yards receiving versus Indianapolis, the second-highest total by a rookie TE since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Mark Bavaro had 176 yards for the New York Giants in Oct. 1985 against Cincinnati. … Versatile S Derwin James Jr. has 27 tackles in three games against Minnesota, but only one pass defense and no sacks, tackles for loss, interceptions or forced fumbles. … PK Cameron Dicker has made 46 of 47 field goals (97.9%) and 54 of 55 extra points (98.2%) at SoFi Stadium. … RB Kimani Vidal is averaging 2.2 yards after contact.

Fantasy tip

The Chargers are going to focus their attention on containing Jefferson and Addison, which should make TE T.J. Hockenson all the more enticing this week in all fantasy formats. Colts rookie TE Tyler Warren had four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown versus the suddenly shaky Los Angeles defense last week, and everything will be in place for Hockenson to match or exceed those numbers.

