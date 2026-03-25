Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Falcons add depth at…

Falcons add depth at QB behind Penix and Tagovailoa by signing veteran Trevor Siemian

The Associated Press

March 25, 2026, 6:15 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added depth at quarterback by signing Trevor Siemian on Wednesday.

Siemian, 34, was released by the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 12. Siemian spent time on the Titans’ practice squad the past two seasons and last appeared in a regular-season game in 2023 for the New York Jets. He was a seventh-round draft pick by Denver in 2015 and started in a combined 24 games for the Broncos in 2016 and 2017.

Siemian joins Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa on the Falcons’ depth chart. Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal to compete with Penix as Penix recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in November.

Siemian also has played for the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. He has thrown for 7,751 yards with 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in 40 games, including 33 starts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up