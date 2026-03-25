Falcons add depth at QB behind Penix and Tagovailoa by signing veteran Trevor Siemian

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added depth at quarterback by signing Trevor Siemian on Wednesday. Siemian, 34, was released…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added depth at quarterback by signing Trevor Siemian on Wednesday.

Siemian, 34, was released by the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 12. Siemian spent time on the Titans’ practice squad the past two seasons and last appeared in a regular-season game in 2023 for the New York Jets. He was a seventh-round draft pick by Denver in 2015 and started in a combined 24 games for the Broncos in 2016 and 2017.

Siemian joins Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa on the Falcons’ depth chart. Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal to compete with Penix as Penix recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in November.

Siemian also has played for the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. He has thrown for 7,751 yards with 44 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in 40 games, including 33 starts.

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