Eagles’ Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected moments after a pregame Super Bowl championship celebration for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Here is Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott: pic.twitter.com/4F5BjEDLHf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2025

Carter was tossed six seconds into Thursday night’s NFL season opener for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles took Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

