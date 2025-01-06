Tyreek Hill’s frustration becomes a main issue for Dolphins heading into offseason

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill spoke glowingly about his situation in Miami just three months ago, amid speculation…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill spoke glowingly about his situation in Miami just three months ago, amid speculation that the star receiver could be traded from the Dolphins to a contending team.

“We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it,” Hill said in October. He was asked about a potential reunion with his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who were in need of receiver help.

“I’ve got a great situation here,” Hill added. “My family loves it, I enjoy it … Moving forward, I would love to be here.”

Now, after missing the playoffs for the first time in his nine-year career and failing to reach 1,000 yards receiving, Hill opened the door for a potential exit from Miami, leaving the team with a tough decision to make as it enters an offseason full of questions.

Miami failed to reach the postseason and finished with a losing record for the first time in three years under coach Mike McDaniel, who will return along with general manager Chris Grier in 2025.

The Dolphins thought they had a roster built to contend in the AFC but never lived up to those expectations.

Miami’s season began with Hill being detained by police ahead of the opener. The next week, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third diagnosed concussion in two years and went on injured reserve. The Dolphins went 1-3 without him.

Miami dug itself out of a 2-6 hole by going 6-2 in its next eight games to have a shot at the postseason but was eliminated on Sunday.

“For me, I have to do what’s best for me and my family,” Hill said Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. “If that’s here or wherever the case may be. I’m (going to) open that door for myself.”

Hill had two catches for 20 yards and was targeted three times, concluding the least productive season of his Dolphins tenure.

His 959 yards were his fewest since injuries limited him to 860 yards in 12 games for the Chiefs in 2019. His 81 catches were also his fewest since he had 58 that season. He had surpassed 1,700 yards his first two seasons in Miami and helped transform the Dolphins into one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.

Hill, who played through a wrist injury in 2024, bemoaned not having his starting quarterback for much of the year. What the team described as a “muscle issue” in his right hip sidelined Tagovailoa for the final two games of the regular season.

But as teams adjusted to the deep threat posed by Hill and receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins had trouble finding answers this year — even with Tagovailoa. Hill failed to surpass 40 receiving yards seven times — Tagovailoa started and finished three of those games — after having three such games in his first two seasons.

“I’m out, bro. It was great playing here,” Hill said Sunday, “but at the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for my career. … I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

McDaniel on Sunday attributed Hill’s comments to high emotions after a disappointing loss.

“I’m not going to put too much weight on secondhand, postgame disappointment statements,” McDaniel said. “We’ll see how the next couple days progress with those conversations with him and I.”

Hill did not play in the fourth quarter against the Jets. McDaniel said he was told by some members of his coaching staff that the receiver was “unavailable right before a drive.”

“I was not informed that it was a new injury,” McDaniel added, “and I think at that point of time my focus was on the players and I didn’t take the time to go and try and figure out more into that.”

Some of Hill’s teammates spoke about the situation on Monday.

“It’s disappointing for sure,” linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “At the end of the day, you’ve just got to move on with the guys that want to be here.”

Added fullback Alec Ingold: “I’m upset that things had to be shared the way they were, but at the end of the day, I have a lot of respect for him. I think a lot of guys were emotional after the game so I’m going to take that with a grain of salt.”

The Dolphins acquired Hill from Kansas City ahead of the 2022 season and gave him a $120 million, four-year contract extension. Hill and the Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract this past offseason that raised the four-year total of fully guaranteed money on Hill’s contract to $106.5 million. He has two years left on his deal.

Tua’s health

Tagovailoa said last week he will use this offseason to figure out how to stay healthy for a full season after missing a career-high six games in 2024. Tagovailoa has only played one full season as Miami’s starter, which was in 2023 when he led the league in passing.

“Obviously the concussions have been a thing,” Tagovailoa said, “and then just off of that, other injuries that have stacked up with the concussions to where I’m missing games. It’s frustrating.”

The Dolphins will likely need to bring in a reliable backup to play behind Tagovailoa, who has dealt with injuries his entire career. Three backups played for Miami in 2024 — Skylar Thompson, Mike White and Tyler Huntley.

Next steps

One of the Dolphins’ immediate questions will be if veteran Calais Campbell decides to return for his 18th season, and if that will be in Miami. Campbell, who signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins, said he tried to play Sunday’s game as if it were his last, but he hasn’t made a decision on retirement yet.

The Dolphins should get key players back from knee injuries, including Chubb — who missed the entire season — linebacker Jaelan Phillips and right tackle Austin Jackson. All three said they expect to be ready for the start of the season.

