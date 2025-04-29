Shedeur Sanders’ drop in NFL draft translates to record ratings for Saturday’s final rounds

NEW YORK (AP) — Shedeur Sanders’ drop in the NFL draft led to record ratings for the final day. Saturday’s…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shedeur Sanders’ drop in the NFL draft led to record ratings for the final day.

Saturday’s telecast of rounds four through seven — Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round — was the most-watched on record. It averaged 4.3 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels. That was a 43% increase over 2024.

The draft’s three days averaged 7.5 million, the second-most watched on record and up 27% over last year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.