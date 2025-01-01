Rodgers says his time with Jets has been ‘best 2 years of my life,’ but he also needs a mental break

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was in a reflective mood as he prepares for what could be his…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was in a reflective mood as he prepares for what could be his last game with the New York Jets.

And of his impressive 20-year NFL career.

“Yeah, of course,” Rodgers said when asked Wednesday if he has considered that the season finale Sunday against Miami could also be it for him. The 41-year-old quarterback insisted, though, he’s not ready to make a call on his playing future.

“I just need a break mentally to kind of refresh and put my feet in the sand,” he said. “And see where I’m at after that.”

Still, he very much sounded as though he doesn’t necessarily expect to be back with the Jets — even if he does want to continue playing.

“I mean, gratitude, honestly,” Rodgers said of his time in New York, repeating that sentiment throughout his 10-minute chat with reporters. “It’s been the best two years of my life.”

He called it a “perspective adjustment” that happened for him during his rehabilitation process from a torn Achilles tendon that limited him to just four snaps in his ballyhooed debut for the Jets last season. Rodgers said he fell in love with the game of football again after 18 years in Green Bay and cherishes the relationships he has made with teammates, coaches and others in the Jets organization.

“Obviously wish things would have gone better on the field,” he said. “But nothing but gratitude for this time in my life.”

Rodgers came to the Jets in April 2023 in a trade from the Packers and immediately stoked optimism throughout the organization and fanbase that New York could go on a Super Bowl run. Or two. Or even more.

Instead, those dreams quickly dissolved with Rodgers’ injury last season. And he has dealt with other injuries during a season that again began with high hopes, but has crumbled into one of the most disappointing in franchise history.

The Jets are 4-12, fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas — and Rodgers has only shown spurts of looking like a four-time MVP. He has also acknowledged that the team could release him after this season.

“I think there’s going to be change here and if I’m a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows that I have nothing but gratitude for my time here,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a great experience all around, and again, I’m disappointed about the performance of both myself and as a team, but really thankful for the opportunity.

“If I feel good coming back and they want to make another run at this, that’d be fantastic. But I’m not naive to the situation we’re in.”

After the 2022 season, Rodgers’ future with the Packers was similarly uncertain and the quarterback was leaning toward retiring. He went on a darkness retreat in Oregon, where he spent four days in isolation and then emerged re-energized about playing and decided he wanted to join the Jets.

Rodgers will again take some time to process his thoughts during the offseason.

“Probably darkness again,” Rodgers said of his plans, before smiling. “No, I think I’m done with that. I won’t be doing any darkness retreats this offseason.”

But he will consider whether he truly wants to go through the physical and mental grind of another season. And he doesn’t think a decision will drag deep into the offseason.

“March is free agency,” he said. “I don’t think we’re even going to get that far just because there’s going to be a regime change here, at least with the GM. And then whatever they end up doing, I’m sure I’ll either get a call or have a conversation, and go from there.”

Rodgers has one year remaining on his contract with a $2.5 million non-guaranteed base salary. He would also be due a $35 million option bonus before the regular season begins and count $23.5 million against the salary cap. So, that’s something the new regime will need to consider.

If Rodgers is cut or retires, the Jets could absorb a $49 million dead money charge next year unless they designate him a June 1 cut and can spread out that charge over two years.

But that’s all for down the road in the near future.

The present is all Rodgers is focused on right now — and the one certainty is that he knows he’ll take the field at MetLife Stadium for the Jets on Sunday.

“This game has given me a lot,” Rodgers said. “I’ve given a lot back to it and I’m thankful for it. I’m not thinking (and) I won’t be thinking about that come game day. I’ll just be enjoying this. I’m trying to stay in the moment, but of course it’s been a long career.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to be a part of, what I’ve been able to accomplish, and also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.