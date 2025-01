The National Football League Inactive Report. MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — MINNESOTA: C Dan Feeney, QB Daniel Jones,…

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — MINNESOTA: C Dan Feeney, QB Daniel Jones, LB Pat Jones, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, OT Walter Rouse. LOS ANGELES: QB Stetson Bennett, WR Tyler Johnson, CB Emmanuel Forbes, OLB Brennan Jackson, OG Justin Dedich, OT Joe Noteboom.

