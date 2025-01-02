Jake Kubas has gone from undrafted free agent to starting guard for the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in May, guard Jake…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in May, guard Jake Kubas became a major training camp surprise for the New York Giants. And now he’s a starter.

It took a while. The 24-year-old spent most of the first three months of the season being inactive on game days. He made his NFL debut in early December and is now playing every snap on offense.

Kubas got his first start at left guard against Atlanta on Dec. 22 and followed that with a start at right guard in last weekend’s win over Indianapolis. He’ll stay at right guard Sunday when the Giants (3-13) wrap up the season at NFC East champion Philadelphia (13-3).

“It’s been a blast after not playing like a full game for a year, almost,” Kubas said Thursday. “It was fun to get back out there and actually take some meaningful snaps.”

Kubas’ unlikely journey began as a walk-on at North Dakota State, a solid Football Bowl Subdivision program.

“He’s throwback guard,” tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said. “Like a Chris Snee, tough guy, gritty, disciplined. But he’s going work for every single yard out there. And you’re going to have to work very hard to get by him. He has a bright future for sure.”

Before talking about Kubas last week, Eluemunor made sure he yelled across the locker room to announce the kid was being fined for drawing too much attention for a rookie.

Coach Brian Daboll said Kubas has learned a lot from the veteran linemen.

“He listens, very smart. It’s not too big for him,” Daboll said. “He’s a good young player to work with. He’s done a nice job.”

Kubas said not playing most of the year helped him to adapt to the speed of the game. Watching video also helped him learn, although Kubas downplayed offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s belief that he has played well.

“I’m never going to be a guy that says I did a good job,” Kubas said. “I’m kind of cursed being a perfectionist. So I’m always going to nitpick every play and find something to get better at. I find a little detail I can be better with on any given play.”

In his first game action against the Saints, Kubas was called for unnecessary roughness early in the fourth quarter on a field goal attempt by Graham Gano. It nullified the kick and New York lost 14-11. Kubas picked up a defensive lineman by the legs and took him to the turf on the play.

“I guess just like (the officials) thought it was unnecessary in that moment,” said Kubas, whose father, Monte, was a defensive lineman at North Dakota State in the early 1990s. “I was just trying to finish the play as physical as possible. He kind of grabbed on the back of my shoulder and I felt like I was going down.”

Quarterback Drew Lock said Kubas makes him laugh when he gets going.

“He’s been great. He’s one of my favorite guys,” Lock said. “Willing to do whatever you ask him to do. Been a great rookie in that room. Just top-notch. One of my favorite guys I’ve been around in the O-line room.”

Lock also likes the fact Kubas is defying the odds.

“I was around (Broncos offensive lineman) Quinn Meinerz in Denver who came from a really small program as well and just recently got paid,” Lock said. “I thought the same thing about him. Just strong, athletic … and just loves ball. I think Kubas is the same way.”

