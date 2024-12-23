With rookie QB Penix showing poise in starting debut, the Falcons again control their playoff hopes

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are back in first place in the NFC South and again in control of…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are back in first place in the NFC South and again in control of their playoff hopes.

Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed the poise in his first NFL start the Falcons will need to take advantage of their opportunity to end a six-year playoff drought.

Powered by a big-play defense that produced two pick-6s, a solid starting debut by Penix and two rushing touchdowns by Bijan Robinson, the Falcons cruised past the hapless New York Giants 34-7 on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the Falcons (8-7) received the assist they needed when Tampa Bay lost at Dallas. Because the Falcons swept the Buccaneers, they hold the tiebreaker advantage if they remain tied atop the division.

The Falcons have games remaining at Washington on Sunday night and at home against Carolina to close the regular season. If Atlanta wins both games, it would win the division and have a home playoff game.

The Falcons are assured of their best record since a 10-6 finish under coach Dan Quinn in 2017, their most recent playoff season. Quinn is in his first season as Washington’s coach and has led the Commanders (10-5) to three straight wins, including Sunday’s 36-33 victory over Philadelphia.

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, was promoted after coach Raheem Morris benched Kirk Cousins.

Penix completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards with one interception on a pass that should have been caught by tight end Kyle Pitts. Penix is not a dual-threat quarterback, but he showed the ability to escape pressure in the pocket that Cousins lacks following his 2023 Achilles tendon injury. The left-hander’s superior arm strength also was immediately obvious.

What’s working

Robinson’s production provided a safety net for the offense which helped make for a smooth transition to Penix. Robinson had scoring runs of 2 and 4 yards.

Robinson has rushed for 10 touchdowns this season. He’s the first Atlanta player with 10 more more rushing touchdowns since Devonta Freeman during the 2016 Super Bowl season.

Robinson ran for 94 yards on 22 carries and had 103 yards from scrimmage. His 11th game this season with at least 100 yards from scrimmage are the most for the Falcons since Warrick Dunn’s 11 in 2005.

Morris said Robinson deserves to be considered with Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley in discussions regarding the league’s top running backs.

“Bijan has been outstanding all year in the things that he’s able to do,” Morris said. “He’s special. If it wasn’t for this other guy out in Philly, he’d get a lot more recognition across the league. But that guy is having a special year, and Bijan’s not far behind him.”

What needs help

With kicker Younghoe Koo on injured reserve and watching from the sideline, Riley Patterson was wide left on his first field-goal attempt from 43 yards. Patterson rebounded to make attempts from 52 and 37 yards.

Stock up

Jessie Bates III and Matthew Judon each had a pick-6 to highlight a day of big plays for the defense.

Arnold Ebiketie had his fifth sack of the season and added a fumble recovery.

Kaden Ellis added a strip-sack. He also has five sacks this season, including sacks in four consecutive games. It is the longest streak for Atlanta since Patrick Kerney had sacks in five straight games in 2001.

Stock down

There was some thought that a change at quarterback could be good news for Pitts, who often seemed to be missing in action with Cousins running the offense. After all, a tight end often is a natural target for quick passes from a rookie making his first start.

Instead, Pitts had a poor start to the Penix era when he bobbled his first pass from the left-hander, creating an interception by cornerback Cor’Dale Flott.

Pitts caught a 7-yard pass on his only other target. For the season, Pitts has 41 catches for 543 yards and three touchdowns.

Injuries

There will be much interest in this week’s injury report after WR Drake London (hamstring) was hurt in the second half. Morris provided an optimistic postgame outlook on London. CB Antonio Hamilton (quad) did not return after leaving the game in the first half.

Key number

8: Bates has four interceptions and four forced fumbles. His combined eight forced turnovers lead the NFL.

Next steps

The game against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders is a reminder Penix was only the fourth of six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Daniels, from LSU, was the No. 2 overall pick behind Caleb Williams by Chicago.

