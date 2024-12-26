The hapless Giants will have one last chance to win at home when the Colts visit Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For a team with that’s 2-13 and currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For a team with that’s 2-13 and currently holds the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, the New York Giants are as motivated to win Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts, who are fighting for a winning season and possible playoff berth.

It’s simple.

The Giants are sick of losing heading into the penultimate game of a disastrous season. They have dropped a franchise-record 10 straight games and have lost all eight of their home games at MetLife Stadium. They don’t want the Colts (7-8) to make it a clean sweep.

The only time the Giants were winless at home in their 100-year history was in 1974, when they played a season at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut, while Giants Stadium was being built.

“You definitely don’t want to have lowlights, you know, so this year hasn’t gone as planned,” Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said. “But I think we just continue to give it our best foot forward and making sure we go out there and try to get a win.”

Drew Lock, who’s getting his second straight start despite throwing two pick-6s in a 34-7 loss to the Falcons, said players don’t like losing.

“It’s not extra emphasis whether it’s at home or away,” he said. “When you’re on a losing streak, you want to get that win. Like I said, whether it’s at home or away, you’re fighting every week for a win. And if you do lose, flush it and learn from it and move on.”

Indianapolis has a slim chance of making the playoffs. The Colts need to win out and get help. They could be eliminated Saturday if the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) win at New England (3-12) and the Denver Broncos (9-6) beat the Bengals (7-8) in Cincinnati.

“We’ve got to control what we can control, and that’s what matters,” said Colts coach Shane Steichen, whose team is coming off a 38-30 win over the Titans.

Back again

Indy is making its third trip to the Northeast in six weeks and a rare second visit to MetLife Stadium. The Colts hope this weekend proves as successful as the first two.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson scored on a 4-yard run with 46 seconds left to rally the Colts past the Jets 28-27 on Nov. 17. Two weeks later, at New England, he was it again with a 3-yard TD pass to Alec Pierce with 12 seconds left before plowing in on a 2-point conversion run for a 25-24 victory.

Steichen believes in Richardson’s late-game magic.

“I think that’s a special trait — obviously as a young player, that he doesn’t flinch in those times,” Steichen said.

Taylor time

Jonathan Taylor delivered an unforgettable performance last week — 218 yards rushing and three TDs. It was the second-highest single-game rushing in the NFL this season and also of Taylor’s career.

He’s now two total TDs away from matching Hall of Famer Lenny Moore (55) for the most by for a Colts player over the first five seasons of their career.

“It’s fascinating, honestly, just to see him hit a gap and just take it to the house,” Richardson said. “That’s the type of player he is, the type of person he is.”

Giants’ O-line

New York’s offensive line could be in flux this week with center John Michael Schmitz walking around the locker room with a boot on his right ankle.

Greg Van Roten finished at center last week, but he has been bothered by a knee ailment. If he starts at center, expect Aaron Stinnie to take over at left guard and rookie Jake Kubas to move from left guard to right for his second career start. Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal will probably start at the tackle spots.

If Van Roten can’t go, Austin Schlottmann may come off injured reserve and play center.

Defensive changes

The Colts have been ranked near the bottom of the league in total yards allowed, yards rushing allowed and yards passing allowed most of this season.

Yet, the unit still ranks among the league’s best in several categories, including points allowed on opening possessions (12) and red-zone takeaways (five). Linebacker Zaire Franklin, who leads the NFL with 151 tackles, thinks the Colts have been better largely because of their focus to stop the run.

“I think us playing better against the run has allowed us to be in just better position versus the pass,” he said. “Obviously, we are an opportunistic defense. We’re hungry. We preach taking the ball away. That’s something that’s big here.”

Overhead message

For the last two home games, a small plane has circled MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before the opening kickoff, urging co-owner John Mara with to fix the “dumpster fire” that has seen the franchise have losing seasons in seven of the last eight years, followed by the suggestion that he fire everyone.

___

AP Sport Writer Mike Marot contributed to this report.

___

