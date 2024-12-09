The Falcons are sticking with Kirk Cousins and may get a break thanks to a soft schedule

ATLANTA (AP) — Even when grappling with a four-game losing streak and the uncertainty generated by quarterback Kirk Cousins’ eight…

ATLANTA (AP) — Even when grappling with a four-game losing streak and the uncertainty generated by quarterback Kirk Cousins’ eight interceptions and no touchdown passes in that span, there is some solace for the Atlanta Falcons.

They play in the NFC South.

There is more good news: The Falcons’ next two opponents, the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, are tied for the NFL’s worst record at 2-11.

Coach Raheem Morris says he is sticking with Cousins for next Monday night’s game at Las Vegas.

Sunday’s 42-21 loss at Minnesota dropped Atlanta to 6-7, one game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South. The Falcons hold the tiebreaker advantage over the Buccaneers, so if they can take advantage of their cushy closing stretch of games that also includes Washington and Carolina, they could salvage their season.

“We’re right in this thing,” right guard Chris Lindstrom said Monday before acknowledging he is “obviously not happy or satisfied with where we’re at.”

Lindstrom said he maintains “the ultimate belief in what we’re doing and everything that we have going on and everything is still in front of us.”

Cousins and the Falcons must solve their red-zone woes to maintain hopes of the team’s first playoff appearance since 2017. The Falcons rank eighth in the NFL with 371 yards per game but only 19th with their average of 21.4 points thanks to their persistent problems inside the 20.

Even the forgiving NFC South can’t make up for the scoring problems caused by penalties, turnovers and other persistent breakdowns.

“You can’t live with it at all,” Morris said Monday when asked about Cousins’ recent streak of interceptions.

Even so, Cousins remains the starter as first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. awaits his opportunity.

“It’s for sure Kirk is our quarterback but I have no hesitations about what our young man has been doing and how he has been preparing and the things he is ready to do,” Morris said. “So if that time ever came I would have a lot of confidence in what Mike is able to do, but Kirk is our quarterback. Kirk is the guy who is going to lead us.”

What’s working

With four sacks against the Vikings, the Falcons may have finally solved their longtime pass-rush woes. Atlanta had five sacks in a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1, giving the team back-to-back games with at least four sacks for the first time since 2019.

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie had one of Sunday’s sacks, giving him four for the season.

With nine sacks in the last two games, the Falcons have almost doubled their NFL-low total of 10 through their first 11 games.

What needs help

Even as the pass rush was productive, the Falcons’ defense showed a sudden inability to prevent big plays through the air. Atlanta allowed four completions of more than 40 yards as Vikings receivers Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson combined to catch five scoring passes from Sam Darnold, who did not throw an interception.

Morris said the Vikings’ strategy was to avoid cornerback A.J. Terrell, “making other people make plays, and we didn’t go out there and make them.”

Stock up

Running back Tyler Allgeier had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Even while Bijan Robinson continued to produce with 22 carries for 92 yards and a score, Allgeier re-emerged as a strong complement with his second-highest rushing total of the season.

Stock down

Cousins has an unhealthy ratio of 17 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions.

“Kirk was the guy who led us to the 6-3 record,” Morris said. “We’ve got to find a way to get out of the funk. … For us, it’s going to be his opportunity to go out and right the ship and he has earned it.”

Key number

142: Wide receiver Darnell Mooney set a career high with 142 yards on six catches. It was the third game this season Mooney has led the Falcons in receiving yards.

Next steps

Former Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder is expected to start for the Raiders on Monday night after Aidan O’Connell’s knee injury in Sunday’s 28-13 loss at Tampa Bay.

