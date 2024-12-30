One year after clinching playoff berth, Browns drop to new low as ugly season reaches final days

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns celebrated the anniversary of clinching a playoff berth by scoring three points, losing their…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns celebrated the anniversary of clinching a playoff berth by scoring three points, losing their home finale in front of a half-filled stadium and improving their 2025 draft position.

A season of colossal failure plunged to a new low Sunday.

And there’s still one game left.

Where have you gone, Joe Flacco?

Exactly one year after Flacco capped his incredible late-season comeback by leading them into the postseason with a win over the New York Jets, the Browns (3-13) looked mostly hopeless in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

With whipping wind and rain providing an appropriate backdrop during the second half, another stormy season in Cleveland moved mercifully closer to its conclusion.

Riding a five-game losing streak, the Browns will close things out on Saturday in Baltimore — a matchup that in the preseason figured to have major AFC North title ramifications.

It will. But only for the Ravens, who will clinch the division with a win.

Once it’s over, the Browns will spend the postseason — and longer — assessing what went wrong in 2024 and how to fix it. The list is lengthy.

There are no impending signs that coach Kevin Stefanski will be fired, but owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have to consider what led to their team falling from 11-6 and a wild-card berth to the franchise’s worst season since 0-16 in 2017.

Someone is going to lose their job.

While Stefanski, a two-time AP Coach of the Year, appears to be safe, the same may not be true of general manager Andrew Berry. His spotty track record in recent drafts might make the Haslams wonder if they have the right person making roster decisions.

Of course, so many of Cleveland’s problems are connected to quarterback Deshaun Watson and his five-year, $230 million contract, which has put a financial squeeze on the team’s ability to address needs.

Last week, Watson, who is recovering from a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, agreed to restructure his deal, a move that will give the Browns some future salary cap-space flexibility and maybe an exit ramp from the QB.

Watson has played just 19 games over three seasons, and the 29-year-old has suffered season-ending injuries the past two years.

It’s possible that Watson’s restructuring is a sign that the Haslams intend to practice patience and give extra time to Berry, whom they signed to a contract extension last summer.

Only months ago, hopes and expectations were on an equal plane for the Browns.

Instead, they’re back where they were three years ago: looking for a franchise quarterback.

What’s working

Nothing really. Cleveland’s offense failed to score a touchdown for the first time all season, and the defense couldn’t stop Miami backup QB Tyler Huntley, who was on the Browns’ roster this summer before being released.

What needs help

How much time do you have? There isn’t a position group without major questions, concerns or needs.

Stock up

Myles Garrett’s star continues to rise. Trouble is, the Browns don’t have anyone else ascending with him.

With two more sacks on his 29th birthday, the All-Pro defensive end and reigning Defensive Player of the Year became the first player in NFL history to record 14 sacks in four straight seasons. The league made the stat official in 1982.

If he hadn’t already, Garrett, who has 102 1/2 career sacks, has cemented himself as the best defensive player in team history.

“He’s given us everything he’s got,” Stefanski said.

Stock down

Dorian Thompson-Robinson viewed his opportunity to finish the season as an audition to be Cleveland’s full-time starting QB in ‘25. It hasn’t gone well.

Making his second straight start, the fifth-round pick in 2023 went 24 of 47 for 170 yards — with 46 coming on a garbage-time drive in the final minutes. He also had an interception and fumble and was flagged for intentional grounding three times as the Dolphins never let him get comfortable in the pocket.

He has six picks and no touchdowns this season. In two years, he has 10 picks and one TD.

Injuries

The Browns provided no updates on Monday for CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), LB Jordan Hicks (concussion) and RB Pierre Strong Jr. (concussion). … RB Jerome Ford (ankle) limped to the locker room in the first half and returned for only one play. … TE David Njoku (knee) and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee) didn’t play.

Key numbers

Minus-2 — Yards on interception returns for the Browns, who could break the NFL record of 5 yards held by the 1959 Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland has only four interceptions this season, the fewest since Detroit had that many in 2008.

What’s next

A likely beating at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who opened as 17 1/2-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

