Jets kick off 1st NFL draft for Mougey and Glenn with plenty of needs to address on revamped roster

The New York Jets’ offseason overhaul will take its next major steps with the first NFL draft picks of general manager Darren Mougey’s tenure.

And there are plenty of needs to address all over new coach Aaron Glenn’s revamped roster.

Right tackle, tight end, wide receiver, edge rusher and interior defensive line could all be in play when the Jets go on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick.

“It’s wide open right now,” Mougey said during the NFL meetings at the end of March. “I feel good about the options that could be there at (No.) 7 right now.”

After moving on from Aaron Rodgers last month, the Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with the hope the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft can be the answer at quarterback. At least in the short term.

So, quarterback isn’t a priority in the first round. But if Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders slips a few spots, Mougey and the Jets might have a tough call to make even with Fields on the roster. If New York goes in another direction in the opening round, Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart could be a possibility early in the second — if he’s still available.

“Just like any position, we’re going to evaluate the quarterbacks, the entire class,” Mougey said. “And that’s the same for every position. It doesn’t change our approach.”

Needs

The list is lengthy with right tackle, a No. 2 wide receiver, tight end, edge rusher, defensive line depth and safety among Mougey’s likely targets over the draft’s seven rounds.

Don’t need

Glenn said during the NFL meetings he envisions a three-running back rotation with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would be ideal, so that position appears set.

Big man up front

The Jets got their left tackle last year when they took Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick. They might get a chance to address the right side of the O-line this time around.

Morgan Moses signed with New England as a free agent, leaving a void at right tackle. Missouri’s Armand Membou could be a plug-and-play starter after playing right tackle throughout college. LSU’s Will Campbell and Ohio State’s Josh Simmons could also be options.

Tyler replacing Tyler?

Tyler Conklin, who caught 170 passes during three seasons with the Jets, signed with the Chargers as a free agent. Jeremy Ruckert, Fields’ former Ohio State teammate, remains but has only 35 catches since being a third-round pick in 2022.

Penn State’s Tyler Warren, who won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end after a school-record 104 receptions, could provide some immediate juice in the passing game.

Catching up

Garrett Wilson is New York’s No. 1 wide receiver, but there’s no clear-cut No. 2. Veteran Allen Lazard is the closest thing, but has had two shaky seasons in New York. Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley and free agent signings Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson aren’t game breakers.

Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter will likely be gone long before New York picks. So, Arizona’s Tet McMillan or Texas’ Matthew Golden could give Fields and the Jets a playmaking receiver.

Getting an edge

New York has some players who can get after the quarterback, including Will McDonald, New York’s first-rounder in 2023 who had a breakout season with 10 1/2 sacks.

Jermaine Johnson, another first-round pick in 2022, was coming off a Pro Bowl season when he tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 2. He should be healthy for the regular season, but Glenn and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks might want to add even more power off the edge.

Penn State’s Abdul Carter could go in the top three picks, but Marshall’s Mike Green, Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. could be in play for New York. Otherwise, Michigan run-stuffing defensive tackle Mason Graham could complement Quinnen Williams inside.

Franchise first

If the Jets remain at No. 7, it’ll mark the first time in franchise history they’ll take a player with that selection in the NFL draft.

It’s also the only spot in the top 10 that New York has never picked.

