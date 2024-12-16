Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas wonders why Bills QB Allen wasn’t an NFL MVP candidate before this year

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas isn’t the least bit surprised by…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas isn’t the least bit surprised by the national attention quarterback Josh Allen is generating in making his NFL MVP case this season.

The only thing baffling Thomas, who in 1991 became the second and most recent Bills player to earn the honor, was how long it took everyone else to finally take notice.

“Personally, I think it should have happened a couple of years ago,” Thomas wrote in a text to The Associated Press on Monday. “To be in Year 7 and getting better is phenomenal. And I love seeing ‘First player to do this … .’ It’s crazy.”

Thomas was referring to Allen’s latest string of firsts that included him being the first NFL player in the Super Bowl era to throw three touchdown passes and score three more on rushes in a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8.

And then there’s his latest feat in a 48-42 win over Detroit on Sunday, when Allen became the NFL’s first player to throw at least two touchdown passes and score two more rushing in consecutive games, and also doing so three times in one season.

Then again, Thomas predicted Allen being an eventual MVP candidate in a text to The AP in September 2020, while at the same time suggesting the quarterback would easily break ex-teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Jim Kelly’s franchise records.

Allen has already broken all of Kelly’s single-season passing and scoring records, and is approaching his career marks.

What stands out most to Thomas is how much more fun the quarterback appears to be enjoying this season.

Whether that’s a reflection of Allen’s recent engagement to actor Hailee Steinfeld, embracing the role of being the team’s unquestioned leader or simply something that comes with maturity, the 28-year-old does appear to be, as he’s put it, playing more freely.

Whatever the case, Allen’s carrying the team along with him on a joyride of a season in which the Bills (11-3) have already clinched their fifth straight AFC East title, still have an outside shot at chasing down Kansas City (13-1) for the AFC’s top seed and three victories from their first 14-win finish.

Buffalo came out of the toughest stretch of its schedule by handing the Chiefs their lone loss of the season, routing the 49ers 35-10, and defeating the NFC-leading Lions. The only blemish was the loss to the Rams in which Allen nearly rallied the Bills from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit.

While Buffalo’s defense might need help, and a few more healthier bodies, the Allen-run offense is showing a capability of picking up the slack.

“Josh is the best player in the league, so having that is special, because I truly feel he’s unstoppable,” cornerback Taron Johnson said following an outing in which the Bills scored on eight of 10 drives while totaling 559 yards offense — the fifth most in team history and most in regulation since a 579-yard outing in its 2000 season finale.

Coach Sean McDermott is relishing Allen’s run of success and efficiency with the quarterback having thrown just five interceptions.

“We’re watching an incredible player play incredibly consistent week after week, and I’ll let you guys fill in the rest of the sentence,” McDermott said, referring to reporters and a sentence that may very well end with three letters: MVP.

What’s working

Run game. After losing to the Rams, McDermott placed an emphasis on a more balanced attack and the Bills delivered with James Cook finishing with 105 yards rushing and two scores.

What needs help

Pass defense, with an asterisk. The Bills allowed a team-worst 494 yards passing to Jared Goff, but some of that had to do with missing three starters in the secondary and Detroit was forced to play catchup for most of the game.

Stock up

RB Ty Johnson. With a team-leading 114 yards receiving, Johnson provided the offense yet another dimension to an attack that welcomed back rookie receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid from injuries.

Stock down

K Tyler Bass. Missing a 24-yard attempt after the Lions cut Buffalo’s lead to 21-14 in the final minutes of the first half again raised concerns over his accuracy, even though Bass rebounded by hitting 41- and 50-yard attempts in the second half.

Injuries

LB Matt Milano, playing his third game after missing 14 months with injuries, was sidelined by a groin injury. … WR Curtis Samuel did not return after hurting his shoulder. … Buffalo was without both starting safeties, Taylor Rapp (neck shoulder) and Damar Hamlin (back/ribs), and starting cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee).

Key number

5 — Buffalo became the NFL’s fifth team — and first since Denver in 2013 — to score 30 or more points in eight straight outings.

Next steps

Buffalo faces division-rival New England twice in the next three weeks, with a home game against the Jets in between.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.