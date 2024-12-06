Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers has a hip flexor injury and his status for Saints is uncertain

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants leading receiver Malik Nabers sustained a hip injury in practice and his…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants leading receiver Malik Nabers sustained a hip injury in practice and his status for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is uncertain.

The Giants originally added the rookie to the injury report after practice on Thursday with a groin issue. Coach Brian Daboll amended that Friday, calling the injury a hip flexor and adding the No. 6 overall pick in the draft would not practice.

Nabers, who has 75 catches for 740 yards and three touchdowns, had an MRI on Friday. Daboll said the medical staff was not sure whether he would be able to play Sunday.

“Every injury is a little bit different,” Daboll said. “Hopeful that he’ll be ready to play but can’t say he will be or not.”

The Giants (2-10) will be trying to break a seven-game losing streak when they play host to the Saints (4-8).

New York has several players who are not expected to play Sunday. Inside linebacker and leading tackler Bobby Okereke (back), defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck-shoulder) and cornerback Deonte Banks (ribs) have not practiced this week. Starting offensive tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal have been limited, so it’s possible Chris Hubbard and Josh Ezeudu will start.

The defensive tackle spot also is banged up. Besides Nunez-Roches, Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence (elbow), D.J. Davidson (shoulder) and Jordon Riley (knee) were hurt against Dallas on Thanksgiving. Lawrence was placed on injured reserve. Rookie Elijah Chatman is the only healthy interior lineman.

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson said it’s likely recently signed Cory Durden and a practice squad linemen or two (Elijah Garcia or Casey Rogers) will have to be used against the Saints.

“In the core of my body, I’m a teacher, right?” Patterson said Friday. “So I’ve been teaching these guys all this time and on Sunday, they’re taking the SAT. So on Sunday, we’re going to find out, you know, how good of a job they’ve done studying and how good of a job I’ve done teaching.”

Sixth-round draft pick Darius Muasau and Dyontae Johnson, who is ready to come off injured reserve, will see most of the action if Okereke does not play.

