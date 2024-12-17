Falcons name rookie Michael Penix Jr. as starting QB, benching veteran Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback and benching veteran Kirk Cousins as they fight for their first playoff berth since 2017.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. heads off the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP/David Zalubowski) Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. heads off the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP/David Zalubowski) ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback and benching veteran Kirk Cousins as they fight for their first playoff berth since 2017.

Coach Raheem Morris announced the decision in a statement Tuesday night.

“After review we have made the decision Michael Penix Jr. will be the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback moving forward,” Morris said. “This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.”

The Falcons (7-7) ended a four-game losing streak with Sunday’s ugly 15-9 win at Las Vegas. Cousins passed for 112 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The 36-year-old has one TD pass and nine picks in his past five games.

Atlanta signed Cousins to a four-year contract in the offseason with $100 million guaranteed before selecting Penix No. 8 overall in the NFL draft.

The announcement comes the same day the NFL moved Atlanta’s Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders to Sunday Night Football, setting up Penix for a primetime battle with fellow first-round rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.