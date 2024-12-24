Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb will not play this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb will not play in 2024 as he continues to work…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb will not play in 2024 as he continues to work back from a serious knee injury suffered at the end of last season.

Chubb spent this season on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament, meniscus and patellar tendon in his right knee on New Year’s Eve last year. Earlier this month, Miami opened his 21-day practice window to potentially return, but decided not to activate him by the Christmas Day deadline.

“It came down to this,” coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday, “trying to take away reps from guys that are playing well, Bradley takes that serious. And he’s gone after the whole process so that he can be Bradley Chubb for this football team, and he knows what that looks like.

“He’s been very patient in the process, very open-minded, had growth as the process went, but ultimately, we all decided that we didn’t think he would be able to be the player that he expects, that we all expect and just needed a little bit more time that unfortunately the season couldn’t offer us.”

After his first few practices this month, Chubb said he felt good, but he was unsure if and when he would be able to return this season.

“I’m just taking it day by day. I’m not trying to look big picture right now,” Chubb said earlier this month. “Just trying to see how I feel each and every day, how it responds to each and every different obstacle that’s thrown at me right now, and so far it has been good. So hopefully it trends in the right direction.”

McDaniel said Chubb did not experience any setbacks in recent weeks — and part of the reason for opening his practice window was to see how close to form he could be after such a major injury that required a nearly five-hour surgery.

“You don’t have a crystal ball,” McDaniel said. “And the only way … you can play football is he has to have that window. I was very careful not to assess expectations to it because like we’ve talked about before, it was a big-time injury that took an absolute calendar year of strain and work to just get into that position. And I don’t think the process — although we’re not seeing him this year, it was very beneficial to be able to work through that.”

Miami’s uncertain postseason status also wasn’t a factor, McDaniel added.

The Dolphins (7-8) are on the bubble for a wild-card spot along with Indianapolis (7-8) and Cincinnati (7-8). They need to win their remaining two games to even have a chance of making the postseason, but they also need help from other teams to get in.

“It was very cut-and-dry. I don’t feel comfortable ever throwing a towel in,” McDaniel said. “These are people’s football dreams, and I just know the finality that is everybody’s career and how important each and every game needs to be and should be.”

The Dolphins have played most of the season without their other star pass rusher Jaelan Phillips. Phillips came back from a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in 2023, but a torn right ACL in Week 4 ended his 2024 season early as well.

That has made room for the emergence of rookie linebacker Chop Robinson, who despite a slow start has six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits.

McDaniel indicated that Robinson’s ascension did not factor into the decision not to activate Chubb, but the rookie has exceeded the team’s expectations.

“No decision was made based upon anything but Bradley,” McDaniel said. “Remember this is his career, and don’t take that lightly. He’s worked very, very hard; we made that decision independent of where we’re at in the season or where we’re at with the roster.”

