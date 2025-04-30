Jets pick up 5th-year contract options of Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson

The New York Jets exercised the fifth-year contract options for all three of their 2022 first-round draft picks: cornerback Sauce…

The New York Jets exercised the fifth-year contract options for all three of their 2022 first-round draft picks: cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

The moves, announced by the team Wednesday, were expected after general manager Darren Mougey said last week the Jets would exercise the options on the three who are considered foundation-type players.

Gardner, Wilson and Johnson have been bright spots during a rough stretch for a franchise that has the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 14 seasons.

According to Over the Cap’s projections on the fifth-year options that kick in during the 2026 season, Gardner would receive $20.2 million, Wilson $16.8 million and Johnson $13.4 million — with the salaries guaranteed.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in 2022, is a two-time All-Pro selection who was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and is regarded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

Wilson, selected 10th overall, was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and has more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons — the first player in franchise history to do so. He has 279 catches for 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Johnson, who was taken 26th after then-GM Joe Douglas traded back into the first round to select him, was a Pro Bowl pick in 2023 before tearing his right Achilles tendon in Week 2 last year. He has 10 career sacks and is expected to be ready for this upcoming season.

“Officially here for Year 5!!” Johnson posted on X. “Just want to take a little time to thank the Jets organization, Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn and Woody Johnson for their belief in me and who I am on and off the field. Though I know it sounds corny, but it couldn’t be more true, I’ve barely scratched the surface. As always, yall will get everything I got. Go Jets.”

