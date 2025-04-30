Jets announce QB Jordan Travis is retiring from playing football after long comeback attempt

New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis has informed the team he will retire from playing football, surprisingly ending his long…

Travis said in a statement released by the Jets on Wednesday that he “gave everything I had to the rehab process,” but was medically advised to stop playing.

The 24-year-old Travis was a fifth-round draft pick last year out of Florida State, but spent last season on the Jets’ non-football injury list. The team will now place him on the reserve/retired list.

Travis hurt his left leg during a game against North Alabama in November 2023, the last time he played in a game at any level. His left leg rolled under a defender, twisting his ankle awkwardly and fracturing his leg/ankle.

“On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn,” Travis said in his statement. “I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

Shortly after being drafted last year, Travis acknowledged he had thought of someday replacing Aaron Rodgers as New York’s quarterback. He also insisted he never had any doubts he would recover from his injury and play again.

“No, sir. Never,” he said last May. “I mean, I love adversity. I love waking up every single day and having to make a choice. It just makes the story a whole lot cooler. I’ve always said that, from the day I broke my leg until now.

“I love it, man. So, no, there’s never been a doubt in my mind.”

Jets general manager Darren Mougey declined comment on Travis last week during the draft when he was asked about the quarterback’s ongoing recovery.

“Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State,” GM Mougey said in a statement Wednesday. “It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best.”

